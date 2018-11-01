Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG DAY: Dudley Fraser and Margaret Sleeman were married at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church. Their reception was held at the Red Cross Room in Quay Street on Saturday. November 1, 1958.
BIG DAY: Dudley Fraser and Margaret Sleeman were married at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church. Their reception was held at the Red Cross Room in Quay Street on Saturday. November 1, 1958. Contributed
News

CQ couple celebrates diamond wedding anniversary

by Sharyn Bendall
1st Nov 2018 2:00 PM

MY PARENTS are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on November 1.

Dudley Fraser and Margaret Sleeman were married at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church in 1958 and their reception was held at the Red Cross Room in Quay St.

They first met in the December of 1957 at St Patrick Dance Hall in Rockhampton.

Dudley was working at PCD and Margaret worked at the Base Hospital.

They moved around in their early years of marriage before coming back to settle in Rockhampton where they raised their five children.

diamond wedding anniversary life tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Prison escape accused also faces burglary, car theft charges

    premium_icon Prison escape accused also faces burglary, car theft charges

    Crime A PRISONER from Mackay accused of doing the dash while undertaking community work seems set to plead guilty to the charges against him, his lawyer has indicated

    New Bowen Basin mine to bring 350 jobs for CQ

    premium_icon New Bowen Basin mine to bring 350 jobs for CQ

    Business Exclusive: About 350 ongoing jobs will be up for grabs

    Does this look like a collection centre?

    premium_icon Does this look like a collection centre?

    Environment As Qlds's collection scheme starts today, some sites are unfinished.

    Time to unleash the bounty hunters?

    premium_icon Time to unleash the bounty hunters?

    Council News LOCAL councils are pushing for a $5 bounty on big biosecurity risk.

    Local Partners