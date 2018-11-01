CQ couple celebrates diamond wedding anniversary

BIG DAY: Dudley Fraser and Margaret Sleeman were married at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church. Their reception was held at the Red Cross Room in Quay Street on Saturday. November 1, 1958.

MY PARENTS are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on November 1.

Dudley Fraser and Margaret Sleeman were married at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church in 1958 and their reception was held at the Red Cross Room in Quay St.

They first met in the December of 1957 at St Patrick Dance Hall in Rockhampton.

Dudley was working at PCD and Margaret worked at the Base Hospital.

They moved around in their early years of marriage before coming back to settle in Rockhampton where they raised their five children.