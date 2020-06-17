CQ couple celebrates milestone

IT’S one of those tales you often envy in Hollywood romances.

Raymond Wheeler first laid eyes on his future bride, then June Nobbs, at a fuel and machinery business more than 70 years ago.

Ms Nobbs was employed there at the time and Mr Wheeler often visited to purchase machinery and fuel.

A romance quickly grew between the pair.

The couple became engaged on Ms Nobbs’ 19th birthday (June 17) and tied the knot on her 20th birthday.

Once the pair were married, they started their new lives together happily.

They purchased a property in the Monto region in 1950 and their daughter Pam was born the following year. In 1956, second daughter Judy followed.

By 1957, the couple sold their property and purchased another called ‘Tennyson’ in the Baralaba area. There they raised their children and worked on the land.

They have been happily retired in Rockhampton for many years.

The family has now grown to include 11 great-grandchildren ranging in age from one year to 14 years. They have been loving parents, grandparents and great-grandparents, always keeping their family in their thoughts.

“The secret of a happy marriage is working as a partnership in every aspect of life through the good times and bad,” Mr Wheeler said, to which his wife agreed.