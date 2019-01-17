CQ couple look back on how their romance began

CHERISHED MEMORIES: Today marks the diamond wedding anniversary of Anthony and Cleone Stanton.

ANTHONY (Tony) Stanton and his wife Cleone will today toast 60 years of happy marriage.

Mr Stanton would walk Cleone Lorraway home from work at Lock's Garage in Emerald where she worked as a bookkeeper.

A bond grew between the pair and they quickly fell in love.

Mr Stanton was employed at the Emerald Power Station before he started at the Rockhampton C.E.B.

The loving couple were married at St Patrick's Church in Emerald on January 18, 1959 before they started their family.

The pair raised eight children, five sons (John, David, Peter, William and Michael) and three daughters (Kathryn, Jennifer and Toni-Cleone).

He worked seven days a week to support his family, and spent his weekends at a nursery to ensure they were looked after financially.

The couple are also proud parents; and adore 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Three of their children grew up to become teachers, one in secondary school and two in primary education.

Meanwhile, two of their sons worked in the railway industry and another son is the owner of an accountancy business in Brisbane.

Mr Stanton was the second eldest of nine children in his family, raised in Springsure.

His wife was the second youngest of seven children (six girls and one boy) who were born and raised in Emerald.

The pair have both been involved in St Mary's Church in Rockhampton, where Tony would arrange flowers at the alter.

Mrs Stanton was a bingo caller and promoter for 31 years while Mr Stanton helped with raffles in the parish fete.

"Mum and dad always did charity work and would give donations,” their daughter Kathryn said.

As a youngster, high-achiever Mrs Stanton won handwriting competitions at Emerald State School.

Her father started the Emerald Co-Op.

Mr Stanton enjoyed singing with the Twilight group.

Tony and Cleone's son, David organised a letter from the Queen to arrive for their 60th wedding anniversary.

And finally, when it came to hobbies, Mr Stanton loves his cricket while his wife is an avid Brisbane Broncos fan.