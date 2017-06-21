25°
CQ couple lose mining giant's $1M-plus compo offer, sue lawyer for negligence

Amber Hooker
| 21st Jun 2017 5:35 PM

A CQ lawyer has been accused of negligence in his handling of negotiations with mining giant BMA, which a Comet couple claims left them hundreds of thousands of dollars out of pocket.

The couple has filed a District Court claim against the CQ legal firm that the lawyer represented.

The claim says BMA was prepared to give them more than $1million and a $1 a year lease to remain on their grazing property in a settlement that started with "noise, dust and blast damage".

The court document alleges the couple's 167.5ha property was in close proximity to a BMA coal mine, and as a result the wife had suffered personal injuries, some of their stock needed to be euthanised and the "nuisance issues" had a "serious detrimental effect" on the lot's capacity for commercial use.

The document claims BMA offered an initial settlement totalling $1.08m on June 16, 2014, and the couple sought legal advice three days later from the defendant, who rejected the offer on their behalf on August 29.

A Blackwater solicitor acting on behalf of BMA made a counter-offer on September 4, 2014, which was open until 4pm on Thursday, September 18, 2014.

The settlement included $375,000 for personal matters, an offer to purchase the property for $700,000, including all fixed improvements and water rights. Further, BMA would allow the couple to continue to occupy the property pursuant to an Agistment License for a five-year period on reasonable terms, with a $1 annual fee payable to BMA and an option to renew on commercial terms for a further five years.

They also offered $9000 for legal and valuation costs.

The court claim alleges an email from the solicitor representing BMA to the plaintiff's solicitor indicated the second offer was final.

It stated BMA had completed a number of transactions for rural land in the Blackwater area over recent years, and "based upon real values the offer was well above market value".

"Given this is intended to be an agreed path forward for all parties, BMA is reticent to enter into protracted negotiations with legal advisers which merely result in significant delays, legal expense for both parties and increases the risk of a court determined settlement, which would exclude any purchase of the property, many years from now," the email said in part.

The wife sent an email to their solicitor on behalf of herself and her husband, which said in part "it's obvious that this guy is not going to fold".

During a teleconference on September 5, the wife, on behalf of herself and her husband, instructed their lawyer to make a counter offer to BMA requesting $1,124,000 in full. On September 18, the second settlement, which the couple had rejected, lapsed.

The claim against the couple's solicitor alleges he had not advised them orally or in writing that the second settlement would, or would be highly likely to lapse upon information to BMA that their second offer was "unacceptable".

It further alleges he did not advise the offer would lapse by effluxion on September 18, 2015, and that once it had lapsed the couple would have "no rights whatsoever" against BMA because there would be no binding agreement between them.

The couple claim had they been given that advice they would have accepted the second offer, but because of the lawyer's "failure" they had lost the opportunity.

They are now claiming $240,000, which includes the $200,000 depreciation of their property since BMA offered to purchase it for $700,000, plus the commission and stamp duty on the sale.

They are also claiming the cost of legal services charged by the defendant, plus damages for breach of duty of care, breach of contract/retainer and negligent advice causing economic loss, plus interest and costs.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  district court grazier law legal negligence rockhampton court

