CQ couple toast to 60 years of marriage

SUPPORT BASE: The family of Ralph and June Olive gathered to celebrate the couple's diamond wedding anniversary earlier this month. Contributed

RALPH and June Olive celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family at their home in Parkhurst where they have lived for the entire length of their marriage.

They were married on May 2, 1959 at St Paul's Cathedral in Rockhampton.

Celebrations were shared with their four children and eight of their grandchildren and close relatives.

Best wishes and love were shared with them from their other grandchildren and great-grandchildren from Brisbane, Townsville, Sydney and Auckland.