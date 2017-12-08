CQ couple's inside look at cattle industry during first sale

Lauren and Micheal Maddern, Calliope, with their pen of steers they sold at Gracemere Saleyards.

IT MAY have been the last cattle sales for the year but for one Calliope couple, it was their first.

Graziers Micheal and Lauren Maddern were visiting the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange for the first time on Friday after buying their own property a couple of years ago.

"It's good having our own place now, before that I worked around on cattle properties for other people,” Mr Maddern said.

"Just the benefit of doing your own place up and doing it for yourself.”

The husband and wife team were selling their first pens, one pen of seven two-tooth steers and one four-tooth steer, around two years old.

While their steers sold, the couple were expecting slightly higher prices from the sale.

"It will still get us through, it was our first time we have sold steers through the sale so it is an experience,” Mr Maddern said.

"And being the last sale of the year as well.”

New to the cattle sales games, yesterday's sale was a learning curve.

"It is the first time we have been to a sale,” Mr Maddern said.

"We learnt what brand to put on them, what gets more money, the better number and you have to go by financial year.

"We had 5's not 6's, would have bought a few extra cents per kilo.”

The couple were able to see the whole process unfold.

"We watched the whole process from raising to selling,” Mrs Maddern said.

"We followed them up in the truck, watched them be transported and stayed in town last night,” Mr Maddern said.

Using the Brian Dawson Auctions as their agent, the couple couldn't speak more highly of the business.

"We got to meet them face to face, talk to them and know them at face value instead of over the phone,” Mrs Maddern said.

"They are very lovely people.

"Joel and Brian have been wonderful, will definitely sell through them again,” Mr Maddern said.

"And be recommending them to all of our friends,” Mrs Maddern said.

With the humidity high yesterday at the sales, weather was a hot topic among the rural crowd.

"Hopefully we will get plenty of rain over Christmas,” Mr Maddern said.

"Be a nice turnaround from the last two years.

The recent rain has been more than welcome by graziers around the region.

"It's started off pretty well, we had 75mm of rain just recently and about three or four weeks ago we had six inches,” Mr Maddern said.

This rain has made a big difference to the look of the Maddern's land - and their bank account.

"It's really green and coming up really good at the moment,” Mr Maddern said.

"Three of four months ago we were feeding the cattle, it was so dry.

"It was getting expensive.”