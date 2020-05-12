CQ Couple’s joy sealed with a key Renters find unit amid tight market

WHILE recent reports show Central Queensland’s rental market maintains a tight vacancy rate, Michael Feldman and Chloe Parker found that luck was on their side during their house hunt.

Last week, the couple was thrilled to shift into their new home, a quaint unit at 5/49 James St in Mount Morgan, after they submitted a successful application through Realway Real Estate.

Amid the current economic climate due to COVID-19, the pair was suprised they had found a vacancy so quickly.

According to SQM Research, Central Queensland’s rental vacancy rate is at two per cent.

Recent data also showed

the average weekly rent price for two bedroom units across the region was $212.

While living together at Ms Parker’s family residence in Mount Morgan, the couple, who have been together for about seven months, bided their time.

They discovered their new home after looking on the Realway Real Estate website.

Mr Feldman, formerly of Gracemere, counted his lucky stars the pair was able to seal the deal for their new rental.

“It’s a wonderful feeling knowing that we have achieved a new step in our relationship as a team,” Mr Feldman said.

“We feel very lucky to get the unit, especially during this current point in time, but we put determination and effort into getting the place.”

Ms Parker works at Moonlight Cafe in Morgan St while Mr Feldman (who has worked on a voluntary basis as a tour guide at Rockhampton’s Archer Park Rail Museum) continues to look for full-time work.