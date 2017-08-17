CQ couple's massive reward to help find missing pup

Tanby couple Kerry and David have launched a desperate public appeal to find their missing German Shepherd Nala, last seen in Tanby early this month.

A DEVASTATED couple have launched a desperate plea for their missing dog, offering a massive reward for her safe return.

The 11-month-old German Shepherd pup Nala is more than a pet to Tanby couple Kerry Crouch and her partner David, she is their family.

But for two weeks, the pair have embarked on a painstaking journey and exhausted every possible avenue to find her.

They are now offering $2000 for her safe return in the hope someone will bring her back and buy their own dog if they so desire.

Kerry said Nala was last seen in the backyard of their property just outside Yeppoon on August 2 at 6am.

They have since searched properties, door knocked, distributed flyers and placed posters on the main roads, local businesses and posted ads in the newspaper.

"We would give anything to have her back, she is part of our family up here," Kerry said.

"In moving here all the way from Brisbane we have no friends or family in the area at all.

"No amount of money would ever be able to buy another Nala, but we sincerely hope that if someone does have her, they will accept the reward and return her.

"We feel they could use the money to buy themselves a new puppy if they choose, this is why we have offered this substantial amount.

"I pray everyday that she is safe, not knowing where she is or what happened to her is the absolute worst feeling in the world.

"We love and miss our little girl Nala more than words could ever describe."



Kerry and David fear something has happened to her, or someone is holding onto her.

They have connected with all the local community Facebook pages, including RSPCA and lost pet sites.

"Nala is micro-chipped and registered under my name, at my current address," Kerry said.

"She also wears a white collar with her name and my contact number."

If you can assist, please contact Kerry on 0430 477 607 or email k_crouch90@hotmail.com

