CQ COVID-19 testing ramps up amid Victoria’s second-wave

Residents across Queensland are being urged to remain vigilant in their testing.

AS residents across Queensland slowly readapt to a new way of life thanks to COVID-19 and social restrictions, crucial testing services show little sign of slowing down.

Vanguard health today announced its free testing service and clinics will this week expand to include mobile services to more parts of Central Queensland.

Testing was initially only available in Moranbah and Bowen, however, will now service areas including Clermont, Dysart and Middle Mount.

Both its Moranbah and Bowen clinics were made possible after BHP allocated $7.6 million from its Vital Resources Fund in early June.

Clermont clinics will take place on Tuesdays at Appleton Park and Sirius Street, next to the Queensland Ambulance Station.

Testing on Wednesdays will take place at Centenary Park and Christian Street in Dysart, while both the car park of Middlemount Community Swimming Pool and Eldridge Place will be Thursday’s location.

Despite the state recording consecutive days of no new cases, health officials remain adamant that strict testing services will remain in place – particularly amid Victoria’s second wave.

Vanguard Health senior medical officer Dr Karolina Kerkemeyer welcomed news of the expanded vital service.

“It’s very exciting to be able to offer this service to more of Central Queensland and continue our commitment to rural health via innovative public health initiatives such as this one,” she said.

Clinics will take place from 10 – 2pm on scheduled days.

Bookings can be made via the Vanguard Health COVID-19 Testing Centre website or by calling 1800 980 574.

A drive-through clinic is also available with no prior appointment necessary.