CQ cowboy takes home top buckle at nationals rodeo

Brady Fielder in action on the back of a bull.

Brady Fielder in action on the back of a bull. Dave Ethell Photos

RODEO: He may have lost some eyesight but it hasn't stopped Clermont man Brady Fielder from taking home the top prize at the Australian Professional Rodeo Association finals in Warwick on the weekend.

Brady Fielder, 18, took home the highest gong of the year with the title of the 2018 Australia Champion Bullrider of the year and also the Warwick Rodeo Aggregate Bull Rider.

Fielder, who graduated from St Brendan's College Yeppoon last year, has been riding bulls most of his life.

He stood among two of his cousins at the awards presentation.

Strawb Jones, also from Clermont, was awarded the Warwick Rodeo Aggregate Bareback Bronc Rider.

On the other side of the bull, his other cousin Dean Berry, of Biloela, was awarded 2018 Australian Champion Bullfighter of the year.

Fielder said it was "really good” to share his wins with them.

Rodeoing is in the blood for the whole family, it is something Fielder has grown up doing.

This has come in handy for Fielder as bull riding is now second nature for him.

"It pays off in the end,” he said.

It's not just his cousins involved but also his brothers, Fielder said he has learnt many of his tricks of the trade from his brothers.

He said the biggest thing when you're on the back of a bull is your mindset.

Brady Fielder was awarded the ultimate buckle at the Warwick Rodeo on the weekend, 2018 Champion Bullrider of the year. Contributed

"The best thing to do is not to think at all,” Fielder said.

Reflecting on his win, Fielder said it was a "pretty big achievement for him to win”.

"I have been working pretty hard to win it,” he said.

The stakes were high as there was many tough competitors at the finals competition.

"The bulls were pretty good, I was lucky to enough to get a few good rides,” he said.

Coming into the finals, Fielder didn't anticipate a win.

"I didn't at all... It was lucky enough I did,” he said.

Last year, he competed in the finals and didn't do so well, only winning the second division as he didn't get many points.

Brady Fielder on bull 'Slam 'n' Jam' in the short go at the 2018 Mount Isa Mines Rotary Rodeo Stephen Mowbray Photography

But bull-riding is in his blood and not even an injury would hold Fielder back from jumping on a bull.

Two years ago, when he was 16, Fielder had a bull jump on his chest, puncturing his lung. In a spiralling twist, this sent an air pocket up through his body to his eye, causing the loss of eyesight in his right eye.

Fielder said it never crossed his mind once to give the sport up.

"Not at all, I wanted to get back into it as soon as I got hurt,” he said.

Next year, Fielder would like to his the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) rounds.

"It's just good fun and I like doing it,” he said.

You can catch Fielder at Rockhampton's Great Western Hotel this Friday and Saturday night for the Young Guns and Top Guns series finals.