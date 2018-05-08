CQ cowboy to ride for Australia against world's best

CAREER HIGHLIGHT: Clermont's Aaron Kleier will represent Australia at the inaugural home-turf leg of the PBR Global Cup in Sydney next month.

CAREER HIGHLIGHT: Clermont's Aaron Kleier will represent Australia at the inaugural home-turf leg of the PBR Global Cup in Sydney next month. Phillip Wittke

BULL RIDING: Clermont cowboy Aaron Kleier has booked his place in history as one of 14 riders selected to compete for Australia at the inaugural home-turf leg of the PBR Global Cup in Sydney.

The 20-year-old, who is ranked No.1 on the PBR Australian standings, will compete at the Qudos Bank Arena on June 9 and 10 in what is recognised as 'The Ashes' of global bull riding.

The high-adrenalin event pits the world's premier bull-riding nations - Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the USA - against each other in a battle for the title of Toughest Nation on Dirt.

READ: Cool-hand Kleier's perfect night at Rocky PBR

READ: Kleier claims his first open bull title in Top Guns series

Kleier yesterday said he was excited to have the chance to represent his country on home soil after competing in the opening leg in Edmonton, Canada, last November.

"It's the first time it's been in Australia so it's a privilege to be picked in the team,” he said.

Aaron Kleier with his prized buckle after winning the Great Western Hotel PBR Challenge in 2017. PAM MCKAY

"It's pretty exciting and it's definitely one of the highlights of my career, for sure.

"The US won last year so they'll be the ones to beat again but hopefully we can get the win this time around.”

The Global Cup is the largest team event in global bull riding.

It tours to each participating country, offering record purses, with each national team fighting to retain the host country's horn from the PBR Global Cup trophy - the crown jewel of global riding.

The 54kg Global Cup trophy consists of five individual horns, each designed in the country's national colours and serving as a vessel for their home dirt.

In order to complete the trophy and proclaim world dominance, one team must win and possess each respective country's horn - but the biggest priority for each team is securing a hometown win to retain their nation's soil and piece of the Cup.

Fraser Babbington is part of the 14-member Australian team. Phillip Wittke

Kleier will compete alongside six-time PBR World Finals qualifier Lachlan Richardson, 2017 PBR Australia champion Troy Wilkinson and current PBR Australia standings leaders Fraser Babbington (No.2), Cliff Richardson (No.3), and Cody Heffernan (No.4), as well as the top-ranked Australian rider on the world standings, Nathan Burtenshaw.

The seven remaining spots on Team Australia will be chosen by famed national coach, 1998 PBR world champion Troy Dunn, in coming weeks.

Kleier, the 2017 PBR Australia Rookie of the Year, rode his first bull at 14 and was hooked.

He has made winning a habit and will be keen to add another notch to his belt with a stellar showing in Sydney.

He will not be intimidated by the opposition and his approach is simple: "I just need to ride all the bulls I get on.”