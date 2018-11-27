CQ cowboys ride to qualify for youth championships

The Great Western Hotel manager Dennis Cox holding the two buckles up for grabs in the first annual Mow Down Series.

The Great Western Hotel manager Dennis Cox holding the two buckles up for grabs in the first annual Mow Down Series. Steph Allen

RODEO: With the likes of Macaulie Leather and Aaron Kleier, Central Queensland's young cowboys and girls have proven that the region produces high quality talent.

Talented enough to go up against the best in the ring, in the world capital of bull riding, Texas.

Rockhampton's Great Western Hotel will host the second weekend of the Bad Boy Mowdown Bull Riding Series this Friday night.

In the series, young bull riders from U19 and younger will ride over four weekends for their chance to head to the Youth Bull Riding World Finals in July next year, as well as cash prizes each night.

"The champion and he reserve champion of the U19 and down will have the opportunity to go to Texas next year,” Great Western Secretary Carly Gaukroger said.

"Last year we had lot of success, we had six of our competitors finis in top 15 including a world champion (Macaulie Leather) and a third place.

"We have lots of competitors all wanting that champion buckle to head over.

"We help them out and give them a bit of a scholarship to go over the there and gain sponsorship so they aren't out of pocket a whole lot.”

Over eight nights, the competitors will ride in divisions from U8 Poddies, U11 Junior Riding, U13 Senior Riding, U15 Junior Bull and U19 Bull Riding.

They will then obtain points from first down to tenth for each night and in the end, the riders with the most points in each division qualify for Texas.

"We'll send 10 riders from here,” Gaukroger said.

"There's an Opens and Rookie Bull Ride for the adults, which are to complete the show for the bucking series.

"This series here, anyone can compete. They don't have to be associated with a particular association or be a member.

"After last year, the word got out and they're all keen to get over to Texas and have a go.”

The event "nurtures” riders, teaches them the basics and extra tips, as well as etiquette and dress standards.

The event will be sponsored by Wideland Trucks who have donated a $9000 mower to be auctioned off.

The funds will be put towards sending the young champions and runners up to Texas.

Watch the action

November 30 at the Great Western Hotel 6.30pm-9.30pm

$10 entry