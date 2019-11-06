CQ cowgirl ropes way into record books

Jorja Iker set a new APRA national finals breakaway roping record with a time of 1.85 secs at Warwick. Photo: C & K Photographers

RODEO: Alton Downs horsewoman Jorja Iker rode into the record books at the recent Warwick Rodeo APRA National Finals in Warwick.

The 34-year-old broke the national finals breakaway roping record in her fourth and final run at the hotly contested event at the Warwick Showgrounds.

She clocked 1.85secs on her 14-year-old quarter horse Denver to break the record of 1.9secs set by Wendy Caban in 2007 and equalled by Megan Pohlman in 2012 and by Nichole Fitzpatrick in 2014. Iker was thrilled to write her name in the record books.

“It definitely is one to tick off the bucket list, that’s for sure,” Iker said.

“I only broke it by 0.05secs but it felt really good.

“It was nice to know that even though I hadn’t done well at the start that I could still come out and break the record.

“It was a nice surprise.”

Iker ended up fifth overall in the 15-strong field.

After missing on her first two runs, she won the last two with times of 2.15secs and the 1.85secs.

“I just had a lot steadier calf in the last round. I just had to make sure I scored it out a bit more than the other calf,” she said.

“I’ve got a good little horse; he’s very fast across the line and stops real hard.”

Iker was not the only CQ competitor to enjoy success.

Emerald’s Ellysa Kenny won the all around cowgirl, riding the horses she claimed her first national title on in 2017. Her father Shane Kenny won the team roping header.

Iker has competed at the national finals five times and won the national breakaway roping title with Denver two years ago.

Her performance was even more impressive, given she has been battling bursitis, a painful condition that causes inflammation and restricts the movement of her shoulder for the past 12 months.

As a result, she has not been competing in team roping and her practice for the breakaway has been limited.

Iker has been managing the condition with pain killers, physiotherapy and cortisone injections and says she hopes to be “back on her game a little better” next year.

“I hope to get a lot more calves roped next year,” she said.

“I’ve got a young barrel racing horse that I’m going to start running at the pro rodeos as well, and it will be good if I can start team roping a little bit more at some of the jackpots too.”

Iker’s family has a long association with rodeo but she only started roping in 2003 when she started getting lessons from accomplished cowboy and now husband Shane Iker.

“My mum used to barrel race, she was an Australian barrel racing champion, and Dad used to ride bulls and he won a few titles here and there,” she said.

“I didn’t really get into rodeo until I finished school. We lived just down the road from Shane. He started teaching me to rope and I bought a rope horse off him and it went from there.

“I went on to win multiple CRCA titles in breakaway and I’ve been pretty good at it ever since so I never gave it up.”

The Ikers’ motto is “Perfect practice makes perfect”.

“We practise Monday to Thursday every week. We’re very lucky we’ve got an indoor arena so rain, hail or shine we get to practise,” she said.

“We also train a lot of horses, it’s one of our side businesses.

“It’s a lot of fun and it’s even better when it’s something we both love.”