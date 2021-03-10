Menu
Crime

CQ crane operator taints clean record after drink driving

Kristen Booth
10th Mar 2021 3:55 PM
A Central Queensland crane operator tainted his clean traffic history at 43 years old after being caught high range drink driving.

Andrew Benjamin Wilms pleaded guilty at Clermont Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 10, to driving under the influence of liquor.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Wilms was intercepted by police on Capricorn Street, Clermont, at 1.30am on February 20.

After returning a positive roadside breath test, Wilms recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of .162, more than three times the legal limit.

Solicitor Brooke Winter said his client was extremely remorseful and embarrassed of his actions and was apologetic to the people of Clermont.

Mr Winter said Wilms had since completed a road safety education program which allowed him to understand the dangers of his actions.

Magistrate Robert Walker took into account Wilms’ clean traffic record, employment and the fact he was working with a medical practitioner to mitigate his issues, which included the recent death of his mother.

Wilms was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Due to his lack of traffic history, Mr Walker exercised his discretion to not record the conviction.

Central Queensland News

