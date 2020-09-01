CQ creatives: Chance to transform historic landmarks

Iconic silos on the Yaamba Rd site wil stay as most other features get demolished to make way for a industrial estate

MURAL artists have little under a month to put themselves forward for a project which will place Central Queensland firmly in contention for the Capital of Silo Trail title.

As the Morning Bulletin reported in June, the JRT Group is redeveloping its Parkhurst site, next to the Bruce Highway, into a premier industrial estate, levelling most existing structures except the six iconic concrete silos.

As part of the Lily Place Industrial Precinct development, the landmark silos which take centre stage on the site are being muralised, transforming the estate into a major visitor attraction in Central Queensland.

JRT Group is seeking Expressions of Interests from local artists to manage the project, which will include the design, fabrication and installation of artistic treatment on the six historic silos.

Brad Neven, Executive Manager, and Jason Thomasson, owner of the JRT Group, look over the demolition plans for the old Yaamba Rd cement works to make way for a 50-hectare industrial estate

By developing such artwork at a major entrance to Rockhampton, JRT hopes it will encourage community pride and ownership, artistic enrichment and ultimately economic benefits throughout its development and once complete, as a must-see attraction.

Jason Thomasson, JRT Group managing director and owner of Lily Place Industrial Precinct, said upon acquisition of the old cement works he knew immediately he wanted to decorate and commemorate the six silos that can be seen from the Bruce Highway, running adjacent to the site.

“We hope that by putting murals on these iconic landmarks, it will unite the community and inspire businesses to contribute and further add value to an already considerable legacy in the town,” Thomasson said.

“The cement works site has an important place in Rockhampton’s history as it was the main producer of cement in Central Queensland, and we want to retain and highlight the heritage of a business that contributed significantly to the local economy over a number of decades.

“This project will put Rockhampton on the map as a must-visit regional town and will only further complement the unique activities on offer, from being the Beef Capital of Australia to the gateway to the Southern Great Barrier Reef, from fishing for barra in the Fitzroy to exploring the Capricorn Caves and nearby national parks.”

Deadline

The deadline for Artist Expressions of Interest is Friday, 25th September 2020, 4pm.

Requirements

A statement of interest, availability, and response to the following qualifying evaluation criteria

Artist Bio or resume outlining the respondent’s relevant experience

Up to 10 digital images of work samples

Three professional references

Evaluation Criteria:

A. High quality mural painting as demonstrated in submitted work samples

B. Experience with the type of project specified – silo artwork or large scale mural

C. Demonstrated knowledge of both interior and exterior mural design and painting

D. Ability to create a unique and engaging artwork appropriate in concept, materials and scale

E. Proven capacity to deliver project requirements on time and on budget

F. Submitted work samples

G. Availability to manage the project and complete the work by June 2021