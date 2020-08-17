CQ creek name ‘dehumanising, derogatory and racist’

THEY may be bickering over boundary reviews, but Livingstone and Rockhampton councils have stood united to support a name change for Black Gin Creek.

Before public consultation closed last Friday, Livingstone submitted a letter backing change to the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Environment.

As reported last month, the department, recognising the continued use of the name Black Gin Creek was considered derogatory to Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander people and others in the community, has been working with the Darumbal people towards renaming the Alton Downs waterway to Dundula Creek (Dundula meaning gum tree in Darumbal language).

Livingstone councillor Andrea Friend initiated the move for the council to write to the department, and she got the unanimous support of her colleagues.

Cr Andrea Friend.

Cr Friend said she had received a letter from a Darumbal elder asking Livingstone to support their quest to change the name of Black Gin Creek, which is in the Rockhampton Region.

Cr Friend read the letter in which the elder said the current name was “dehumanising, discriminatory, derogatory and racist among other things.”

“It is hurtful to us women,” the elder wrote.

“And this name continues to memorialise the past history, which is not acceptable in the 21st century as we seek to promote equality and reconciliation.

“I realise that this creek is in Rockhampton Regional Council, but Darumbal native title encompasses both local governments.

“Please give us your every consideration.”

Last month Rockhampton Regional Council also confirmed plans to consult local residents about changing the name of Black Gin Creek Rd to Dundula Creek Rd.

MORE LIVINGSTONE STORIES:

Boundary review - here’s what will happen

It’s official - ‘we don’t want a boundary review’

New mayor reignites boundary debate