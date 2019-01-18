CQ cricketers 'played close to a perfect game'

CHAMPIONS: The CQ Seamers celebrate their impressive win in the Bulls Masters T20 Country Challenge at the Gabba on Thursday.

CHAMPIONS: The CQ Seamers celebrate their impressive win in the Bulls Masters T20 Country Challenge at the Gabba on Thursday. Matthew Hogan - Bulls Masters GL

CRICKET: Coach Jason Wells was "absolutely stoked” by the CQ Seamers commanding victory at the Gabba on Thursday.

The Seamers scored a 27-run win over defending champions Mackay-Whitsunday Nitros in the grand final of the Bulls Masters T20 Country Challenge.

Wells was glowing in his praise for his talented troops.

"They pretty much played as close as you can get to a perfect game,” he said.

"There were no coach killer moments at any point; we were in control the whole time.

"It feels fantastic and as a coach I couldn't be happier.

The Glen's Jason Seng made a match-winning 77 for CQ Seamers in a man-of-the-match performance against Mackay-Whitsundays Nitro. Robert Jones GLA180119SENGACTION

"I couldn't be prouder of what they've been able to achieve, not only in this tournament but in the three years since I've been involved with the team.”

Wells said the Seamers were hoping for a score around 140 so to get 162 was "exceptional”.

Man of the match Jason Seng laid the platform for victory with a classy 77.

The Seamers' bowling attack then shone to dismiss the Nitros for 135, with spinner Logan Whitfield (3-24) and paceman Ben Milne (3-31) producing impressive spells.

Wells said the Seamers were well prepared and were not overawed by the occasion.

"They were ready to go, and the performance really showed the quality in our side,” he said.

"I think the mix of experience and youth was really important.

"The key was the well-balanced side that we had, which meant everybody was able to contribute.”