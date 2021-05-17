CQ criminal linked to accused money laundering lawyer

Shaune Irving, defence solicitor for Trevor John Williams in a drug trafficking matter in Rockhampton Magistrates Court in January 2020. (AAP Image/Jono Searle) NO ARCHIVING

Shaune Irving, defence solicitor for Trevor John Williams in a drug trafficking matter in Rockhampton Magistrates Court in January 2020. (AAP Image/Jono Searle) NO ARCHIVING

A Rockhampton convicted drug trafficker who has been linked in court to accused money laundering Gold Coast lawyer Shaune Irving is waiting on a statement to complete the evidence against him.

Trevor John Williams, who is in prison serving a sentence for trafficking drugs with his son, Teej Williams, had his money laundering matters mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday (May 12).

Read more here: Family drug business: Trafficking father and son learn fate

Defence lawyer David Mills said he had difficulty receiving instructions from his client as Mr Williams only received a partial brief of evidence in April.

Mr Mills said his client had also had trouble trying to contact his legal representative as prison staff had not placed the David Mills Lawyer office phone number on Mr Williams’ prison file so the defendant had the number when he needed to call.

He said he had sent an urgent message to the correctional centre’s manager on May 11 asking why his phone number had not been put on his client’s prison records.

Mr Mills said he and his client only had a statement from one of the informants in the money laundering case, Antonious Abdelshahied, who was a partner in the law firm Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers until last year.

Antonious Abdelshahied of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers. Picture: Supplied

Read more here: Torn apart: Fresh drama for high profile lawyer

He said Mr Abdelshahied’s statement was prepared on October 26, 2020.

Mr Mills said he only received Mr Abdelshahied’s statement on May 14.

“I don’t know why and if there is a further delay in another statement, but I’ve been informed by the police that the outstanding statement won’t be available until August,” he said.

Mr Mills said there may be some issues in another jurisdiction involving the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said he acknowledged Mr Mills’ frustration about the outstanding financial statement and police prosecution had been told it would not be available until August.

Magistrate Cameron Press said Mr Williams was only charged over the money laundering allegations in March 2021, meaning the matter had only been before the court for two months.

Former Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied (MMA) solicitor Shaune Irving, 38, is facing 23 charges including 10 counts of fraud, two counts of money laundering, four counts of supplying a dangerous drug and seven other charges including perjury for allegedly giving false evidence to a secretive CCC hearing into law firm principal Campbell MacCallum in January last year, and making false verified statements to police.

Read more here: Rockhampton prosecutor may testify against dirty-cash lawyer boyfriend

Mr Irving represented Mr Williams in Rockhampton Magistrates Court in January 2020 where Mr Williams, then 56, had a drug trafficking charged dismissed after police offered no evidence during the committal hearing.

Read more here: Accused meth drug trafficker cleared

Mr Williams was charged in September 2016 with 105 drug offences after a four-month Criminal Investigation Bureau operation.

The charges were laid after 20 officers raided a Wandal address – alleged to be the centre of a $100,000 methamphetamine and marijuana drug trafficking business – and a West Rockhampton house.

After two years of litigation, the charges were reduced to one count of trafficking drugs and two summary offences.

In June that year, Mr Williams and his son were sentenced in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton for running a drug trafficking business between July and September 2016.

Trevor Williams was sentenced to five years prison, on a total of five possession and traffic charges, with a release date at June 30, 2021.