29°
News

CQ CRISIS: 50 stranded in cars, rooftops in emergency situation

Tracey Ferrier, David Sigston, Chris Clarke, Anthony Templeton and staff writers | 30th Mar 2017 7:03 PM Updated: 7:13 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EMERGENCY services workers are attempting to rescue about 50 stranded people, many off the roofs of houses and cars, after being trapped by floodwaters in and around cyclone-battered Mackay.

The majority, about 40, are awaiting rescue in the Homebush area, just southwest of Mackay, with swift water crews working to move them from the West Leagues Club.

It's already been a stressful morning for frantic authorities with 38 swift water rescues completed overnight, including a heavily pregnant woman who was evacuated from a house in Homebush.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Katarina Carroll says she was moved to the Eton rural fire shed before being taken by helicopter to West Leagues Club.

Ms Carroll says rescue efforts are also underway to reach 11 people near Eton, in the Pioneer Valley, further west of low-lying Mackay.

"We have some 12 incidents currently taking place that we have got crews on the ground," the QFES commissioner said on Wednesday morning.

She asked stranded people to be patient.

"We are definitely getting to you. We know where you are. We have got the helicopters working in that area, as well as swift water rescue and SES. Please be patient with us, we will get to you as soon as humanly possible." Ms Carroll said some had to scramble onto the roofs of homes and cars to escape floodwaters.

"From about 9pm onwards, there was flash flooding particularly in that area, so we did have people up on the top level of their houses, reports of people on the roofs of their houses and roofs of their cars," she said.

"So it was an extremely difficult period of time, from about 9 o'clock, to 2am, 3am, this morning ... but we believe everyone in that area is safe. "We haven't got reports of missing people at the moment, so we are quite confident that everyone is safe at this stage and accounted for."

Haydn McNichol spent the night on his boat with his wife and three dogs when two metres of water went through his home.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said it was hard to know how much worse the weather crisis was going to get, with the southeast corner now bracing for flash flooding from the former category four cyclone.

"The problem is we don't know," he said. "We saw what happened in the Mackay area last night.

"We had hoped that we had seen the last of Tropical Cyclone Debbie."

Earlier this morning, Police Commissioner Ian Stewart said significant rainfall in Mackay has led to a sudden increase in calls for service. A number of rescues have been undertaken & still being undertaken.

Cyclone Debbie is well on her way, ripping through Mackay.
Cyclone Debbie is well on her way, ripping through Mackay. Brett Agnew

Around 20 to 30 people had to be rescued from floodwaters west of Mackay overnight, according to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

It is understood emergency services are particularly concerned about the rural areas west of Mackay in the Pioneer Valley and in the Sarina area.

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll said this morning that about 20 to 30 people had to be rescued from floodwaters in Eaton, west of Mackay, with some plucked from roofs and tops of cars.

The situation will only become clear this morning she said.

Contributed

Of most concern around Mackay are the Eton and Mirani areas, which have started flooding.

"Some people can't get out of the Kinchant Dam area," Cr Williamson said.

People in low-lying areas of Sarina have been told to "move now".

Residents living downstream from the Kinchant Dam were this afternoon being warned to leave their homes and move to higher ground. SunWater said the dam was at 119 per cent capacity at 3.15pm - and rising.

Residents downstream of Middle Creek Dam have also been advised to evacuate.

"We had evacuations at Cremorne and have now been advised by Kinchant Dam and Middle Creek Dam that those dams are spilling now, to the point where evacuation orders have got to be issued for downstream members," Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson said this afternoon.

A shed in Paget was thrashed by the strong winds.
A shed in Paget was thrashed by the strong winds. Kylie Goldsmith

Kahn O'Brien from North Mackay drove across Pioneer Bridge before it was closed to see Pioneer River break its banks.

"It is pretty wild, I have never seen (the Pioneer River) this high before," he said.

"I'll probably never see it this high again."

Cr Williamson said the region was very much still feeling the effects of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"We've still got wind gusts of over 60km/h. Today there has been torrential rain and strong wind gusts," he said.

"Sixty-eight per cent of our population is without power ... Some of them have been without power for 24 hours."

Mackay has copped some of the most rain in the warning areas today, with 250mm falling in five hours just west of the city.

Kate Barnes stands next to the watermark left in her Walkerston home.
Kate Barnes stands next to the watermark left in her Walkerston home. Emily Smith

About 18,000 Mackay residents were earlier waiting for electricity to be restored following damaging winds and flooding rains passing through the coastal town.

Some Mackay suburbs had their power cut on Monday evening as a precautionary measure while others lost electricity supply as the low pressure system dumped around 100mm/h as it headed southwest on Tuesday.

"We are getting crews into Mackay as soon as possible, but it will depend on what level of access we get as to how fast we can get people back online," An Energex spokeswoman said.

"We will prioritise with hospital and essential services being connected first in the next 24 hours."

A Mackay region shed that's been flattened by the wind.
A Mackay region shed that's been flattened by the wind. Riley Moran

"Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie will continue to generate areas of very heavy rain over the Capricornia, Central Coast and Whitsundays and Central Highlands and Coalfields districts today," it said.

"Currently the heaviest rainfall is occurring over the areas between inland from Mackay. A separate severe thunderstorm warning is current for heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts for areas of thunderstorms stretching from Townsville through Mackay to Emerald.

"Widespread daily rainfall totals of 150 to 250mm are expected, with significantly higher totals possible locally.

"This rainfall will likely be very intense at times, leading to a risk of localised flash flooding. Locations that may be affected include Mackay, Sarina, Carmila, Yeppoon, Moranbah, Clermont, Emerald, Springsure and Rolleston."

Mudgeeraba football and soccer field.
Mudgeeraba football and soccer field. Megan Birot

A severe weather warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology this morning to the central coast and Whitsundays, central highlands and coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt, southeast coast and parts of the central west and Maranoa and Warrego forecast districts.

The Clark Range in the Pioneer River catchment area had recorded over 340mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

"The heaviest rain is in Mackay. We are seeing rainfall in the vicinity of 90 to 100mm per hour and it's been occurring over a couple of hours … and we are likely to see flash flooding," BoM forecaster Brett Harrison said

Topics:  cyclone debbie flooding sarina

86 Rockhampton streets to go under water in 'major flood'

86 Rockhampton streets to go under water in 'major flood'

FLOOD maps reveal these 86 Rockhampton streets are expected to go under water next Friday.

Bridge washed away after 400mm deluge in CQ town

The Yatton Creek bridge on the Old Marlborough/Sarina Rd was partially washed away in the flooding rain which followed Cyclone Debbie.

A CQ bridge has been washed away by a massive downpour.

BREAKING: Rockhampton homes to go under in 'major flood'

FLOOD ALERT: During the 2013 floods, the Fitzroy peaked at 8.61m. It is currently expected to peak at 8.5m, a major flood.

ROCKHAMPTON homes to flood at 'major flood levels' next Friday.

Highway landslide cuts off major CQ road

Rebecca Takken shared these incredible shots of a landslide on the Eton Range on the Peak Downs Hwy.

'Volatile conditions' post Cyclone Debbie force eight closures

Local Partners

BREAKING: Buildings on cliff edge after monster storm tears through Rocky region

A POPULAR local resort is hanging on a cliff edge at GKI, but the worst could come tonight.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Lions Club prepares to celebrate milestone

District Cabinet treasurer and Past District Governor Lindsay and his wife Estelle Lindsay, chair and secretary of the 50th anniversary committee.

Yeppoon Club organises a dinner spectacle in gold

Students go from sporting field to centre stage

CENTRE STAGE: The Cathedral College students Lucy Busby and Joseph Lewis ready to take their lead roles in Footloose.

The Cathedral College production set to get toes tapping

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events across the region this weekend

SHAKEN, NOT STIRRRED: Jasmine Rout , Simon Roe and other CQUniversity Hospitality students will serve up martinis at a Martini Sampler Session at the Willby's Training Restaurant this weekend.

There's something for everyone happening in CQ

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes as they watch one of the most scandalous TV...

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

Darker take on colourful teen heroes

Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Dacre Montgomery, Ludi Lin and Becky G in Power Rangers.

OUR movie reviewer gets nostalgic for the 90s with Power Rangers.

Frozen’s original ending was much darker

Disney’s hit movie Frozen nearly turned out very, very differently.

IF THE original script had gone ahead, Frozen would have been grim.

Iron Fist packs a weak punch

NOT IMPRESSED: Finn Jones in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Iron Fist.

THE problem with Marvel's Iron Fist is Iron Fist.

Bea's parting gift: The Freak's in the frame

Pamela Rabe stars as Joan Ferguson in a scene from season five of the TV series Wentworth.

Gripping prison drama Wentworth returns for a volatile fifth season.

Students go from sporting field to centre stage

CENTRE STAGE: The Cathedral College students Lucy Busby and Joseph Lewis ready to take their lead roles in Footloose.

The Cathedral College production set to get toes tapping

Affordable First Home or Great Investment

21 Wittenberg Way, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 1 $359,000

Look at the price of this low set home in Norman Gardens! With fantastic street appeal, and a solid brick construction. Features include: 3 good sized bedrooms...

Blissful Rural Retreat

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

5 1 5 $559,000negoti...

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain views that will win your heart. Enjoy the benefits of...

Granny Flat, Huge Property at Glenlee on 2 acres approx.

41 Swadling Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 10 $659,000

Wow Wow Wow this 6 bedroom plus office home is massive and will suit the larger family looking for room for everyone to spread out. Will also suit the family...

Modern Living in Convenient Location!

15 Alan Drive, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $449,000

Immaculately presented in Frenchville close to Schools and shopping conveniences this home is a MUST to inspect. Enjoy open plan living, dining and kitchen which...

Sensational Homesite With Stunning Panoramic Views-Olive Estate-$170,000

11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your ... $170,000

What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your "'Dream Home" at 11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview. You will love this sensational elevated...

3 BEDROOMS. FULLY AIR-CONDITIONED. IN-GROUND POOL. $259,000 NEG.

27 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Don’t delay! Inspect this 3 Bedroom Highset home today. This is a fantastic family home. Enjoy the long sizzling summer days in the inground pool. All the bedrooms...

Best Value Home Site

9 (Lot 103) Tomtit Avenue, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Lot 103 Tomtit Avenue, Riverside Estate, Parkhurst has to be one of ... $166,900

Lot 103 Tomtit Avenue, Riverside Estate, Parkhurst has to be one of the best value home sites in Rockhampton for 1,500m2 at only $166,900. Lot 103 has town water...

Big block. Big views. Little price!

31 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Residential Land Located in a terrific Frenchville neighborhood, and set amidst a variety of ... $159,000

Located in a terrific Frenchville neighborhood, and set amidst a variety of designer homes, this hillside block is not simply a place to build that dream home...

Family Home, Rockyview, 5147m Lot (1 Acre Plus)

4 Kendall Court, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 6 $560,000

Located at 4 Kendall Court, Olive Estate, Rockyview is this 4 bedroom family home in a quiet cul-d-sac with plenty of room for the kids to run and play. Features...

3 BAY POWERED SHED! BORE! 4047m2 LOT! SOLAR PANELS! 4 BEDS &amp; 2 BATHS. $420,000

651 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 2 3 $420,000

If you are looking for a home with a difference that captures an easy going rural lifestyle blended with a tropical retreat, close to the city, then look no...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!