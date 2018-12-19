CQ croc farmers to profit from new harvesting laws

Koorana Crocodile Farm's John Lever with two of the new croc hatchlings.

DESPITE three decades of lobbying, Koorana Crocodile Farm's John Lever never thought he would see the day when Queensland crocodile farmers could legally hunt and raise wild eggs for luxury goods.

The state government's Department of Environment and Science rolled out the new conservation laws under the Nature Conservation (Estuarine Crocodile) Conversation Plan 2018.

This plan provides provisions for harvesting eggs under a commercial wildlife harvesting licence, where licence holders must monitor numbers and ensure the harvesting is not having an impact on the local population.

"You must be a credited collector and must prove that you know what you're doing and will conduct level research to feed back to the Department on sightings, egg nests, coordinates and things like that,” Mr Lever said.

"This is simply about collecting eggs... it's not about control measure, in fact it mainly works the other way.

"There will be less competitiveness between babies that hatch out and a greater survival rate.”

Any harvested eggs must also be harvested and transported in compliance with the Australian Government's Code of Practice on the Humane Treatment of Wild and Farmed Australian Crocodiles.

However, there is a limit. The State Government capped the total number of eggs permitted to be collected across the state at 5000 each year.

"That's a small amount given that the state's egg resources are much larger than that,” Mr Lever said.

"In terms of modern conversation, it's the way to go. It's one way to ensure their survival. If the eggs are worth money, it means they're an investment and a resource on a land owner's property.

"If you're a land owner and crocodiles are attacking and eating land stock, it's hard to take and a lot of people get rid of them, even though it's against the law.

"A nest of around 50 eggs can be worth up to $1000, and that's an economic incentive to leave the crocodiles out there.

"It's worked around the world like in South Africa, Zambia, Asia and the Northern Territory where they're allowed to take 100,000 eggs out of the wild each year.”

Mr Lever had applied for the Fitzroy River and areas in the Gulf of Carpentaria.

"It means instead of spending money going to Arnhem Land to collect eggs, like I've been doing for many years, I'll be able to do it here,” he said.

"It's financially advantageous, and apart from that, it's about establishing a conservation through a commerce principle to land owners in Queensland, Aboriginal communities and pastorals, and all those people will benefit from applying this principle to their lands.

"It's currently nesting season so crocodiles are building their nests and laying the eggs.

"The longer the eggs stay in the nest, the bigger the risk due to other animals eating them, or weather and water conditions washing them away.”

Once approved, Mr Lever will collect the eggs and bring them back to Koorana Farm, where he will wash and dip them in biocide to rid them of any fungal spores or bacteria and then set them in a sterile water-holding product.

By March-May next year, the eggs should hatch.

Once they are grown, their skins will be used to create leather goods such as boots and handbags.

"I'll rear them for three years before we utilise them for skins,” Mr Lever said.

"We have a market in Italy where we sell skins and secondary markets in Japan and China.”

Mr Lever warned locals to be aware this nesting season and to steer clear of any nests.