CQ Cross Country Mountain Bike final round hits First Turkey

Kyle Young in round 3 of the CQ Cross Country Mountain Bike Series at Seeone Park. Chris Ison ROK180617cmountain6

MOUNTAIN BIKES: One of the region's most popular mountain bike reserves will be host to the fourth and final round of the CQ Cross Country Mountain Bike Series on Sunday.

Around 50-60 riders from across the region (including Gladstone) are expected to turn out to the event at First Turkey, with races kicking off at 8am.

Riders will race in separate divisions; juniors, U12s, U15s, U19s, novice, elite men and women, sports men and women, masters (40 years and over) and super masters (50 years and over).

"There's a tailored course for every skill level,” club president Dan Witten said.

This is a bragging rights race.

"There's four races and the winners are decided on overall points.

Sally Barnes competing in round 3 of the CQ Cross Country Mountain Bike Series at Seeone Park. Chris Ison ROK180617cmountain2

"The winners get the glory on social media and all the money goes back into making more trails and supporting the club.”

The men's elite category in particular is expected to be a tightly contested race.

Witten said Gladstone's Michael England will be one to watch.

"He races strongly in the national races and is hard to beat out there,” he said.

"He's been the dominant force there and when he's away it's Grant Burkhart and Shaun Hall who really fight it out.

"In the sport class, any number of riders can take a win... it will be interesting to see who wins on the day.”

Given the lack of rain of late, the tracks will be considerably dry and dusty on Sunday.

However, these tough conditions are just part and parcel of what makes mountain biking such a challenging sport, says Witten.

"With dryness there's more rocks and obstacles on the track which is why we finish now because from here on it gets pretty hot,” he said.

"Racing in hot weather is pretty miserable.”

Josh Edwards competing in round 3 of the CQ Cross Country Mountain Bike Series at Seeone Park. Chris Ison ROK180617cmountain15

There are approximately 30km of trails in Rockhampton, with plans to expand in the future.

"We're keeping our eye out for new trails and hopefully the next one we build is 2.5-3km,” Witten said.

Witten said the sport itself is growing in popularity, with First Turkey's network of trials regarded as "some of the best” in Queensland.

"I've ridden most of the trails in Queensland and we've certainly got great variety here.

"It's easy to get around, it's well-signed, well-organised, it's got diversity and we've built some prime tracks.

"It's sport where you can focus on racing, everyone can do it, it's good for socialising, and you can enjoy the outdoors,” he said.

"It gives a lot of people the confidence to turn from a social rider and have a crack at competitive riding.”