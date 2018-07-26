CQ Cross Country round 3 visits old MTB favourite

MOUNTAIN BIKING: ROUND three of the Central Queensland Cross Country kicks off this Sunday with Rockhampton hosting the event at Seeonee Park.

The location will be a change for regular competitors, as it will be heading back to Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club's traditional home of mountain biking.

In 2013, the club's venue was moved to First Turkey.

Seeonee Park will be sure to test competitors, with a range of old, hand-built trails that ride very differently to First Turkey.

"They're pretty dry and dusty I imagine,” club president Dan Witten said.

"It's a venue where riders who can keep pushing the whole way through will do really well.

"There's no place for rest. It's all hard work.”

So far this series, there has been a regular 50-70 riders in attendance, and Witten is hoping to see the same numbers again.

"The classes run from juniors down in the U12s through to Super Masters,” he said.

"There's two track lengths: the longer is 7.5km for senior riders and the shorts is 5km for the junior and novice riders.

"There's different age events and you've got the U15-17s, the masters, the Super Masters, Elite, Women's, beginner and novice... there's a category for everyone.”

The fourth round will be held in Rockhampton in September.

Riders will race and select their three best rounds to determine their overall series points to decide the overall series winner.

"It's purely bragging rights,” Witten said.

"All the proceeds that come from these races - which is a small nomination fee - goes back into the club for more trails and junior training.

Senior riders can register for $25 and juniors can register for $15, plus a day licence fee if not a member of Rocky MTB.