CQ cyclist safety alert: Push to tackle insurance shortage

Have you got insurance to ride your bike?

DECORATED Rockhampton cyclist Kenrick Tucker says recreational riders should take into account their own circumstances when deciding whether to take out insurance.

There are fears thousands of uninsured Central Queensland bike riders are at risk of being left significantly out-of- pocket in the event of an accident.

Bicycle Queensland yesterday pushed for more Central Queenslanders to protect themselves with insurance coverage.

Despite there being many cyclists in the region, only a small fraction of riders take out insurance to provide protection against third-party damages and personal injury.

CEO of Bicycle Queensland, Anne Savage, said policies were available that covered riders as young as two and children who rode to and from school.

"Over half of all Queensland homes have access to a bicycle, although many may not realise they don't have adequate insurance coverage for accidents and injuries,” Ms Savage said.

"Our estimates suggest thousands of everyday bike riders have no public liability or personal accident insurance, leaving riders exposed to risks of large pay-outs should an accident occur.

"We have one of the most cycle-friendly environments in the world, but without insurance even minor collisions can prove costly.

"Comprehensive rider insurance is critical to community cycling - it helps to minimise the potential financial hardship that families could face in the event of a minor accident or collision.”

Mr Tucker (pictured), an Olympian who represented Australia in track cycling, yesterday said insurance was something people should make a decision on that was right for them.

"Certainly it's something to think about,” Mr Tucker said.

He said people should make their own decisions based on how much they used their bike on the roads and where they went.

He said accidents did happen and someone was always held accountable.

Public liability and personal accident insurance costs about $100 a year for cyclists and $150 to insure a family.

Queenslanders who have questions about rider insurance can go to www.bq.org.au.