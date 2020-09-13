Menu
Nathan James Storey, 25, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 10 to one count each of possess dangerous drugs and possess utensils or pipes that had been used. Picture: Martin Sykes
CQ dad a nervous wreck when pulled over by police

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
13th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
A YOUNG father of four was busted with methamphetamine when police intercepted his vehicle in Frenchville last month.

Nathan James Storey, 25, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 10 to one count each of possess dangerous drugs and possess utensils or pipes that had been used.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police intercepted a vehicle driven by Storey at 2.20am on August 21.

Ms Marsden said Storey appeared nervous, his hands were shaking, and he was unable to maintain eye contact with police.

She said Storey was detained for a search, where police found a clip seal bag with 0.1g of meth in his pants pocket and a blue zip case in the driver’s side door, which contained three glass pipes that had broken bulbs and burnt bases.

Storey was ordered to probation for nine months. Criminal convictions were recorded, and the property was forfeited to the Crown.

