CQ dad's life spins out of control after horror crash

RECOVERING from serious injuries was not the only hurdle Jasen Ross Price faced moving on from a horror car crash.

In 2007, the father of two was seriously injured in a crash which saw him trapped inside his car for some time.

He was prescribed Oxycontin for pain relief, but soon fell into addiction.

It was this addiction which eventually landed the 30-year-old before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today on a string of charges, including failing to dispose of syringes.

Price pleaded guilty to that charge, as well as one count of stealing, one of disqualified driving, one of failing to appear and one of contravening a police direction.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Price stole two bottles of scotch from a Bundaberg bottle shop on April 4.

Then on April 8, police were called to a Bundaberg shopping complex by security guards who witnessed an argument between a man and woman.

Price and his wife were found in a car at the complex and when police asked him to empty his pockets, they found three uncapped syringes.

One of the needles had a red liquid in it, which appeared to be blood.

Price told police he used the syringes to inject an opiate in the centre toilet while his partner was shopping.

The following day, his wife called police on an unrelated matter and told officers Price had driven off from their house.

This wouldn't have been an issue, except he was still serving out a 30 month disqualification period.

When police found him at another house, Price initially told officers a friend had driven him there before admitting he had been behind the wheel.

Price then failed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on May 26.

He later called authorities, telling them he was with his wife in Rockhampton after she suffered health complications following the birth of their second child.

Defence solicitor Brian McGowran said there was "no excuse” for the liquor theft, but explained the uncapped syringes were a result of Price's opiate addiction.

Mr McGowran said Price was not under any illusion about the possibility he faced jail time.

He said while the father of two had a six-page history of offences, these were not the most serious examples of the crimes.

Magistrate Catherine Benson described Price's history of stealing and dishonesty offences as "unacceptable”.

Price was fined a total of $1150 and ordered to pay $43 restitution.

He was also sentenced to six months imprisonment for both disqualified driving and stealing, with immediate parole and disqualified from driving for a further three years.