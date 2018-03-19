CQ dad's violent outburst costs him thousands

A BROKEN door and damaged fence has left a single dad out of pocket by almost $3000.

Timothy Leslie Baker, 32, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to two counts of wilful damage and one of common assault.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were called to a Blackwater address on September 21 at 11.20pm to reports of people trying to kick in a door.

When they arrived, the front fence of the property and a sliding glass door were damaged.

Witnesses told police there was a verbal argument between five people which escalated.

Ms King said the common assault victim told police he had gone through the gate of the house to get away but Baker punched at him around another person who was trying to intervene.

The court heard Baker threw 20 punches with eight connecting with the victim.

He destroyed the fence by shaking and kicking it to follow the victim. He, along with a co-offender, kicked the glass sliding door.

Ms King said when Baker spoke with police, he admitted there was a verbal argument but wasn't aware of the damage to the BHP-owned house.

She said his co-offender had a similar answer.

Defence lawyer Mitchell Jamieson said at the time Baker was under a lot of stress after his wife left him and their nine-year-old child.

He said this behaviour was totally out of character for his client.

Magistrate Catherine Benson ordered Baker to pay $1000 in fines and $1962.47 in restitution. Convictions were recorded.