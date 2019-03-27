CQ dairy farmer says price increase is affecting bottom line

POSITIVE STEP: Aaron Clews is a fourth-generation dairy farmer at The Caves and is glad to see the prices for milk come back up after Woolworths took the lead.

IT MAY only be 10 cents but for Aaron Clews it is a step in the right direction.

The dairy farmer shares a 360-hectare property with his brother Michael, Slatewood, at Rossmoya near The Caves.

The pair have 300 head of cattle they milk each day which produce around two million litres of milk a year.

Their milk is picked up by one of Rockhampton's Parmalat trucks every 48 hours and it is then sent to Woolworths.

Last month, Woolworths increased their price of two and three-litre bottles of home-brand milk by 10c a litre to $2.20 and $3.30 respectively.

The price increase was handed over in full to the 450 dairy farmers who supply its home-brand milk. The supermarket's one-litre cartons of milk will remain $1.20.

The move comes after Woolworths launched a "Drought Relief” range of milk in September 2018, which included a 10 per cent farmers' levy that has so far raised $5.8 million.

Mr Clews is one of 160 Parmalat dairy farmers in Queensland supplying into Woolworths branded milk and he welcomed the increase.

It was also announced this week that Coles and Aldi had done the same.

For Mr Clews, the extra 10 cents a litre is having a significant effect on his bottom line.

At the moment he is having to spend a lot of extra money on grain due to the dry weather. Because the grain is high in demand, it is also has a higher price and the extra income from the new higher price helps pay for that.

He said it was the first positive step since the $1 milk was brought in.

"When you are supplying a good product that consumers are loving, it is demoralising when people at the front end are continually devaluing it,” he said.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin at the farm, Mr Clews was awaiting the Parmalat truck for the day.

It was expected the farm would would supply about 10,000 litres because the weather was hot but in the cooler months the tally would rise to 11,000-12,000 litres every two days.

"The cattle are just not eating as much; like us, they just want to chill out in the shade,” Mr Clews said.

There are only five dairy farms left in the Rockhampton region, two of which are near Mr Clews' farm, one at Dululu and one at Stanwell.

Dairy cattle require rich land which means most dairy farms have strong land equity.

Mr Clews said as the industry got harder and farmers got older, most farmers sold up.

"Milk prices have been poor and the mining and services industry have been really lucrative for the younger generations,” he said.

An average day for Mr Clews starts about 3am and milking starts before sunrise.

Throughout the day the brothers do farmwork including managing irrigators, animal husbandry, agronomy and shifting fences before milking again around 3.30pm.

"Everything is related to feeding a dairy animal,” Mr Clews said.

Working from before sun-up and until after sundown, he said the effort did not end until 6.30pm. It's tough going because the cattle needed to be milked at all times, he said.

"You get immune. I am lucky here, I have my brother but one of us has to be here all the time,” he said.

"Everything has to happen rain, hail or shine, birthdays, Christmas Day...”