CQ dance school takes to stage at national dance comp

Dancers from CQ Dance Academy in Dysart will compete in the Get the Beat national dance competition this week.

A HUGE weekend of dance is coming up as performers from Australia, New Zealand and Asia convene at the Get the Beat National Dance competition.

Held in Caloundra this year, 30 regional dancing clubs will take to the stage, with performers ranging from four to 20 years old.

One of those dance clubs is CQ Dance Academy in Dysart, a school launched in 2016 and operated by Katie Griffiths.

And you will be able to watch the livestream of the event on The Morning Bulletin website. Keep an eye on the site for links to the livestreaming.

Jayde McNichol (15yrs & under) and Lainey Griffiths (7yrs & under) will both perform tomorrow on the first day of the competition.

They are among the 3000 dancers to take part in the annual event.

Get the Beat director Shannon Cliff said the competition was a stepping stone to international recruitment in the performing arts, with many children training for years to get to that level.

The dance competition starts tomorrow and finishes on Tuesday.

It’s the first time we’ve livestreamed dance, but bearing in mind the number of parents who have contacted us about it, we expect to have many sets of interested eyes.

Here’s the livestream schedule:

Friday, September 27: Hip hop solos from age 12 and all crews

Saturday, September 28: 12 & U and Open Age Group acts

Sunday, September 29: 6 & U and 10 & U Group Acts

Monday, September 30: 8 & U and 15 & U Group Acts + Senior & Pre Professional Champion Solos

Tuesday, October 1: Mini - Teen Champion Solos