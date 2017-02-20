CQ dancer Martin doesn't forget his roots

Tap dancer Martin Kay will be performing in Untapped at the Pilbeam Theatre.

At JUST 22, Martin Kay has already had a full and exciting career, bursting with opportunities that have taken him all over the globe.

From Texas, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, the young dancer has trained in all styles of dance, including salsa, hip hop, tap, ballet, jazz, partnering, Broadway, musical theatre, acrobatics and circus/aerial work.

But with all of that talent, he's never lost sight of how his hometown of Central Queensland shaped him as a person and a dancer.

Speaking with Pulse recently, Martin says he's now based himself here, living in Emu Park, where he grew up for most of his life.

Untapped coming to Rocky: Rocky dancer Martin Kay talks to The Morning Bulletin about his professional dance career and the Raw Dance Company's production "Untapped" which is coming to the Pilbeam Theatre on 22 March. Video Chris Ison.

Now working full-time as a dance teacher at Epic Studios Rockhampton with Miss Rebecca Skinner, Martin says he loves being able to pass on his passion to the next generation of CQ dancers.

"I've taken on a big role there and that's been sort of a dream for me,” he said.

"We (Rebecca) both really want to give the students of Rocky a professional experience here for when they go away to the bigger cities.

"I find because we have don't really have a lot of exposure or outside influence, it's important to give back as much as I've learnt.”

STRONG SKILLS: CQ performer Martin Kay will take the stage in Untapped at the Pilbeam Theatre on March 22. Chris Ison ROK160217cdance1

Not only that, but Martin has also been busy with rehearsals and performances for Untapped.

Direct from sell-out performances on Broadway and winner of the 2016 Best Show at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, RAW Dance's Untapped promises everything and smashes it out of the ballpark.

Untapped is a high-octane dance, music and comedy for the whole family and will take the stage at The Pilbeam Theatre on March 22.

A rhythmic extravaganza of dazzling sight and sound, overlaid with a healthy dose of Aussie humour, Untapped is strong, contemporary, and highly virtuosic.

"I went and saw Untapped at one of their shows when they came to Rocky years ago, and ever since that day, I wanted to be part of the show,” Martin explains.

"It's a hilarious tonne of fun. "It's a mash up of Flamenco Street styles, there's so many different elements to the show.

"It's definitely high octane, but not without a healthy dose self-deprecating Aussie humour,” he laughs.

But behind the laughter and on stage antics, there's a special reason says he does what he does.

"For me it's giving something...not to sound corny, but it's giving something to the world to escape from everything else,” he says. "They can watch the show and they forgot about everything in their life for a while.”

Untapped also features performers Kieran Heilbronn, Katie Struik, Brianna Taylor, Owain Kennair; beatboxer Genesis and percussionist Brendan Ramnath.