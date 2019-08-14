CQ defence service heroes to be honoured at ceremony

NAMES COMMEMORATED: Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig lays a wreath at the cenotaph at Cockscomb Veterans Bush Retreat during the Vietnam Veterans Day commemorative service last year.

FIVE names will be added to memorial walls at Cockscomb Veterans Retreat and officially revealed during Sunday's Veterans Day service.

The names of four former Defence Service personnel along with a former Queensland Ambulance Service officer will be revealed on two new walls built at the Cawarral site during what has previously been known as Vietnam Veterans Day.

Cockscomb president Bob Holmes said emergency service personnel had always been welcome at the retreat which was established after Rockhampton psychologist Bruce Acutt donated the land for the retreat. The retreat was opened in 1997.

Mr Holmes said they had to build another wall for defence force veterans, so the committee decided to build two and dedicate one to emergency services personnel.

"Emergency services have the same problems as diggers (PTSD and other mental health issues resulting from their selfless service),” he said.

"We've got a couple of emergency services personnel come up every Tuesday. Not just police, ambulance and firies, but also SES and Corrective Services.”

He said the veterans' names are done on dog tag-style plaques while emergency services will be on square plaques.

The first name on the emergency services' wall is Robert Melrose Nebe.

The new wall dedicated to emergency services is not the only new thing about this year's service - the main speech will not be given by the retreat's president.

Instead, an army reserve lieutenant will talk about the role of the army reserves in today's defence environment and the importance of cadets.

"I know of a couple of (local) reserves (personnel) over in Afghanistan now,” Mr Holmes said.

Sunday's service will include 25 cadets from Yeppoon, along with a special performance by Townsville-based 1st Battalion Royal Australian Regiment's band, members of 31st/42nd Battalion Royal Queensland Regiment, the 9th Battalion Royal Queensland Regiment Living History Unit and the Central Queensland Pipes and Drums.

2019 defence plaques

Warrant Officer Brendan Maurice Ryan, Australian Army Training Team Vietnam

Kevin James Wardell, Hydrographic Branch, Royal Australian Navy

Cockscomb founding member Philip John Aplin who served in 1st Battalion Royal Australian Regiment

Graham Alexander Bell who served in 3rd Squadron, Special Air Service Regiment

Service details

Where: Cockscomb Veterans Bush Retreat Inc, 124 Camms Rd, Cawarral

When: Sunday, August 18, ceremony commencing at 11.15am

Lunch will be served afterwards for a small donation. Entertainment will continue into the afternoon