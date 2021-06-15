CQ demolition company dumps waste on cattle property

The waste dumped by J.A.L. Concrete Works at a Port Curtis cattle property.

J.A.L. Concrete Works, a Central Queensland demolition and waste removal company, was fined $53,000 in the Rockhampton Magistrate’s Court for the unauthorised disposal of waste on a cattle property at Port Curtis.

The company, which is based in Rockhampton, was also ordered to pay legal costs of $1,500 and investigation costs of $1,294.13.

The Department of Environment and Science said that in 2019, J.A.L Concrete Works entered an agreement with a man whose uncle owned a grazing property to dispose of general waste on the property, and in return, to build a large safety mound for cattle.

“Between late April and mid December 2019, the company transported waste from its business to the property, dug holes, and filled them with the waste,” the department said.

“In return, the company built a safety mound for cattle to avoid flooding of lower ground.

“Neither the man nor the demolition and waste removal company had an environmental authority for the environmental relevant activity of waste disposal during the period.”

More of the dumped waste.

Both the man and the company were charged under the Environmental Protection Act 1994 with carrying out an environmentally relevant activity without an environmental authority.

In Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 27, 2021, the man was fined $10,000 and ordered to pay legal costs of $1,500 and investigation costs of $1,453. No conviction was recorded.

On June 14, 2021, the company was fined $53,000 and ordered to pay legal costs of $1,500 and investigation costs of $1,294.13.

