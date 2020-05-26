CQ designs jet into Germany

Jet James' business savvy has seen his arts business grow beyond Australian shores

Once overseas travel restrictions are lifted, Yeppoon artist Jet James hopes to visit a German wellness retreat near the magnificent Swiss Alps.

He’s not in it for the massages but, in fact, to see his own works transformed into fabric, wallpaper and window glazing.

Jet James designs in a German wellness retreat

Mr James said it was the “power of Pinterest” which attracted the attention of a European architecture firm to his Australian flora and fauna-inspired designs.

“I’ve had a few works go viral on Pinterest and they’re still attracting a ridiculous number of views per month,” he said.

“The firm reached out to transfer my designs onto a toughened fabric for wall partitions, and the wallpaper is being installed in 18 new bedrooms.

“And now that’s snowballed into a German brewery wanting to put my designs on their doors.”

Jet James has designed various clothing pieces for his online and gallery sales

Mr James said his pieces resonated with other designers because of the level of detail and the processes which go into creating their rich colours.

And while his works are trending overseas, the Australian demand also sees him spend a half-day at a time dispatching parcels from his Yeppoon gallery.

New products such as clothing and enamel lapel pins have been designed small and light enough to post.

Jet James' range of lapel pins were a hit when they hit the online market before Anzac Day

“Fine art will always be the bones of my practice, but being an artist these days means dealing with marketing and running an online business as well,” he said.

“When I moved into the gallery, I made the decision to invest equally in online sales and the results have been just amazing.

“I’ve seen sales grow from irregular at times to very consistent.”