CQ destinations make Ultimate Queensland Bucket List

FOR those wanting a taste of adventure, look no further than Central Queensland's own backyard.

Experience Oz has released a list of the top 100 experiences in Queensland 'to do before you die', and the Capricorn Caves and Carnarvon Gorge have made the list.

Capricorn Caves general manager Amanda Hinton said she was "quite excited” to learn the Caves had placed 66th on the list, especially considering they had gone up against some of the state's most "high-level attractions”.

The Caves offer a traditional cave tour, abseiling, wall climbing and an adventure experience for the more daring, which includes a "climbing, crawling and squeezing experience”.

The location also offers a fossil tour and palaeontology dig sites in the cave, for the aspiring palaeontologist.

Capricorn Caves general manager Amanda Hinton says the destination offers something "unique to the region". Contributed

"We are always discovering new species,” Ms Hinton said.

Visitors can also stay at the site's caravan park and cabins for a weekend away.

The Carnarvon Gorge, located between Roma and Emerald, also made the list at number 45.

Visitors can enjoy the oasis of lush plant and animal life in the park's wilderness with walking, driving, hiking and camping experiences available.

Experience Oz Marketing Manager Matt Hobbs said his tourism business was pleased to have the chance to "showcase the state's incredible diversity of things to see and do”.

"The bucket list is great for showcasing the state's wonders to our overseas and interstate visitors, but we also want to encourage Queenslanders to get out and experience new parts of the state that they may otherwise not even know existed,” Mr Hobbs said.