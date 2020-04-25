CQ digs deep for little Charley

HORROR ORDEAL: Charley Williams collapsed suddenly while playing with his friends.

HORROR ORDEAL: Charley Williams collapsed suddenly while playing with his friends.

Easter Saturday took a horrifying twist for one Central Queensland family as young Moura boy Charley Williams collapsed suddenly while playing with his friends.

He was rushed to Brisbane Children's Hospital in a critical condition where he now remains in an induced coma.

Hospital staff believed the youngster suffered a suspected brain bleed requiring emergency surgery.

Family friend Michelle Davidson started a GoFundMe called 'Team Charley' seeking support for his family which was looking to raise $5000.

"This wonderful little family will need all the help and support we can give them to bring our little mate Charley back home to Moura," she wrote.

In just under two weeks, the campaign's total has almost hit $10,000 and continues to climb.

For those wanting to donate to Charley and his family, donations can be made here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/4d2reb-team-charley