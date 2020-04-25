Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HORROR ORDEAL: Charley Williams collapsed suddenly while playing with his friends.
HORROR ORDEAL: Charley Williams collapsed suddenly while playing with his friends.
Community

CQ digs deep for little Charley

Jack Evans
, jack.evans@capnews.com.au
25th Apr 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Easter Saturday took a horrifying twist for one Central Queensland family as young Moura boy Charley Williams collapsed suddenly while playing with his friends.

He was rushed to Brisbane Children's Hospital in a critical condition where he now remains in an induced coma.

Hospital staff believed the youngster suffered a suspected brain bleed requiring emergency surgery.

Family friend Michelle Davidson started a GoFundMe called 'Team Charley' seeking support for his family which was looking to raise $5000.

"This wonderful little family will need all the help and support we can give them to bring our little mate Charley back home to Moura," she wrote.

In just under two weeks, the campaign's total has almost hit $10,000 and continues to climb.

For those wanting to donate to Charley and his family, donations can be made here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/4d2reb-team-charley

central queensland charity fundraiser gofundme campaign moura
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How did Sister of Mercy mark her jubilee?

        premium_icon How did Sister of Mercy mark her jubilee?

        News Sr Maria returns to Papua New Guinea to mark the special occasion.

        Police arrest two juveniles on car theft suspicions

        premium_icon Police arrest two juveniles on car theft suspicions

        Breaking The arrests could be related to two thefts in the Rockhampton region overnight.

        Man suffers multiple injuries after car and motorbike smash

        premium_icon Man suffers multiple injuries after car and motorbike smash

        News A critical care paramedic was on board for hospital transportation.

        WORLD’S BEST: global gong for Rockhampton’s own Distillery

        premium_icon WORLD’S BEST: global gong for Rockhampton’s own Distillery

        Business A popular CQ distillery has beaten some of the world’s best, taking out a...