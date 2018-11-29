CQ Dingoes return from international 7s tournament

RUGBY UNION: When Callum Robertson stepped off the plane in Bangkok the culture shock was the first of many unique experiences he would encounter over the next two weeks.

When he signed up to play in Rockhampton's Rugby Sevens tournament this year, little did he know it would pave the way for him to jet off to compete on an international stage.

On November 10, Robertson's team, the CQ Dingoes, played their first international game.

"I got a text from my old coach and he was putting together a team,” Robertson, 18, said.

"He asked a bunch of us and we thought it was a good idea... playing rugby and having a holiday.

"It was pretty cheap because quite a few of us went and we had raffles to make it cheaper.”

Robertson was also the only Rockhampton player on the team which was the only team in the Bangkok International Rugby 7s to represent Australia.

Players from Gladstone, Blackwater, Emerald, Townsville and a player from Sydney made up the squad.

"We played in two tournaments. We went over with 12 players which is a full 7s side,” Robertson said.

"We had one 15s game and played in the 7s tournament.

"Unfortunately we didn't place in that as we didn't win any games, but it was still very fun and was a high standard of Rugby 7s.

"The New Zealand team won the 7s.”

The CQ Dingoes also played against the Kazakhstan Olympic team which was a "fun” and memorable moment for Robertson.

The CQ Dingoes were the only Australian team to head over to the Bangkok International Rugby 7s competition this month. Contributed

"On the Tuesday we played a 15s game and because we only had 12 people, one of the rugby clubs there gave us five players so we had two benched and everyone played a full game,” he said.

"We lost that game by one try against Thailand.

"That weekend we played in the 10s tournament where we came third and won the Chaijinda Plate which was pretty good.

"A few of the other teams were more physical whereas a couple of others like Thailand were fast-paced and beat us with speed.

"The NZ team were physical in their forwards and when their backs had the ball they were very fast.”

Robertson said his team "won every scrum and most of the line outs” due to being bigger and taller compared to most teams.

"Other than that, you don't really need to win the scrums off the plays in the 7s when the whole team is fast and they were and were well drilled,” he said.

"These games are a lot faster than normal rugby and there are more points.

"There's more space to play with in 7s than in 15s, which is what I normally play.

"The Kazakhstan team was very young compared to the others but were strong and great to watch.

"They would hold you up quite a bit and make us lose the ball. The English team was quite large so we had to learn to run in the spaces and not at them.”

Robertson previously played for Frenchville Pioneers and has since taken on a role as a referee due to a shoulder injury.

"Being a referee has helped me become a better player,” he said.

"You learn what you can and can't do and what you can get away with.

"It helped even more in the 7s as you have more space to work with. In 15s I was a flanker.”

Leading up to the international tournament, coach Tiram McCasker took the Dingoes through training runs across the region.

"It was quite hard being such a wide area,” Robertson said.

"We were spaced out and Tiram working in Moranbah was hard as we could only train every second weekend in Blackwater, Emerald and all over the place.

"He had quite a lot of help organising it with his wife Rhiannon and the manager Megan Smith.”

Robertson said he hopes the Dingoes will head to next year's Rugby 7s international tournament as well as next year's 10s tournament.

"Next year we've got three games around February and March and that's probably a good opener for CQ players to get their name out in these three tournaments.

"After that, later in the year, that's when the international stuff comes around.”