CQ distillery pitches in to combat virus crisis

SUPPORT: Simon Crowe of Rockhampton Saleyards Distillery is making sanitiser in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

AS COVID-19 leaves supermarket shelves bare and distributors rushing to fill them, one Rockhampton distillery has stepped up in a bid to help ease the strain.

Now, using their delicious powers for good, Saleyards Distillery have instead undertaken the production of hand sanitiser.

It comes after a number of distilleries across Australia adopted a similar method to help combat diminished stocks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saleyards Distillery spokesman Carla Di Felice said the company had been in business for three years making its own rum, gin, infused vodka and non-alcoholic concentrates.

Despite its early success, however, the team behind the distillery recognised more could be done on their part to support consumer demand for the cleaning product.

“We have been able to already distribute 200 litres of hand sanitiser to local ambulance stations, fireys, schools and nursing homes,” Ms Di Felice said.

“Now we are waiting on a new shipment of ethanol, hopefully next week, so that we can make some more.”

She said demand for the product was so large that production was now under pressure to keep up and as a result pre-ordering had been implemented.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said the Allenstown distillery was one of many state manufacturers who responded to the call for help.

“It’s great to see more of our mighty Queensland manufacturers stepping up to the plate. They join a list of companies including Beenleigh Rum, Bundaberg Rum, Grandad Jacks and grooming product manufacturer The Bearded Chap, which are leading the way during these uncertain times.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke shared similar sentiments, adding the relatively new business had thrived through delivering innovative quality products.

He said it came as little surprise the Saleyards team had been able to deliver such a tremendous benefit to the entire community.

Ms Di Felice suggested customers monitor the distillery’s social media channels for more information on when the next batch will be available.