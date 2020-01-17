CQ doctor helping save rare Aussie species

Dr Alan Horsup with one of the Northern Hairy-Nosed wombats’ burrows.

Dr Alan Horsup with one of the Northern Hairy-Nosed wombats’ burrows.

WHEN Dr Alan Horsup first began working as a manager of the wombat population at Epping Forest National Park, outside Clermont, in 1991, there were only 65 northern hairy-nosed wombats left in the world.

Now, across two locations (Epping Forest National Park and Richard Underwood Nature Refuge near St George), the numbers have climbed to 260.

Dr Horsup, a senior conservation officer with the Department of Environment and Science’s Threatened Species Operations, has been a critical factor in helping boost the numbers of the wombat species.

“We recover species which are critically endangered and help bring them back and spread them around ­Queensland – that’s our goal; to recover species and establish new populations,” Dr Horsup said.

“At both wombat sites, we provide water for the ­wombats and other wildlife – that’s critical because northern hairy-nosed wombats occur in semi-arid country and there’s no free standing water for much of the year.

“We also protect the habitats. Year-round food supplies are crucial for any animal but more for the wombat because they are a sedentary animal.”

Dr Horsup first joined the Department as a threatened species officer, to work on the wombats.

A Northern Hairy-Nosed wombat at its burrow.

“I’ve got a strong passion for threatened species and mammals in particular,” he said.

“As everyone knows, ­Australia has a poor record of mammal extinction.

“We didn’t want the northern hairy-osed wombat to join the thylacine and other extinct Australian mammals.

“In the 1970s, it was very close to extinction.”

The management actions to help boost wombat ­numbers includes protection from predators and major fires, maintaining good year-round food supplies, and ­having the park declared a National Park in 1971 with ­restricted access.

Despite wombats being slow breeders, the boost in numbers has been a vast ­improvement – with hopes that the population will ­continue to climb even more.

“I’m pretty optimistic they’ll improve more,” Dr Horsup said.

“Even though we’re in the middle of a pretty dry period, on our remote cameras we’re seeing lots of females with young in their pouches and most of these young are surviving.

“The aim of our recovery program is to establish other populations around ­Queensland.

That will make the ­situation much more secure to have several populations, because if something goes wrong with one, we won’t lose them all.”

Dr Horsup said he was “devastated” to hear about the loss of wildlife in the fires around Victoria and New South Wales, but the compassion of Australians who have helped rescue and recover animals has been “amazing”.

“We have to do all we can to help our wildlife and our people when they’re in trouble,” he said.

“It’s wonderful that people are getting behind the ­animals and it’s a credit to Australia that our great ­nation cares for its animals.”

A northern hairy-nosed wombat drinking.

Dr Horsup said he also held hope that one day the northern hairy-nosed ­wombat would be reintroduced into New South Wales – as the wombats used to occur in an inland belt from the Victorian border right through to west of Townsville.

Those wanting to help assist with the recovery of the northern hairy-nosed wombat could become volunteer caretakers.

“The Department of Environment and Science is looking for volunteer caretakers to spend one to two months at a time at Epping Forest National Park,” Dr Horsup said.

“Caretakers monitor a 20 km predator fence, maintain the wombat water trough system, and download remote cameras that monitor wombat behaviour.

“Caretakers are required to have their own four wheel drive vehicle, have some ‘bush’ experience, be reasonably fit and be a pair or couple for safety reasons.”

For more information, please contact Alan Horsup at alan.horsup@des.qld.gov.au.

WOMBAT FACTS

There are three species of wombat: the common or bare-nosed wombat, the southern hairy-nosed wombat and the northern hairy-nosed wombat.

All wombats are in trouble because of various threats, but the northern hairy-nosed is one of the rarest species in the world.

You can see several southern hairy-nosed wombats at Rockhampton Zoo.