CQ doctor recognised for improving rural health services

EMERALD’S Doctor Ewen McPhee has been recognised for his commitment and dedication to improving rural health services.

Dr McPhee has stepped back after serving as president of the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine (ACRRM) for two years.

Minister Regional Health, Regional Communications and Local Government, Mark Coulton MP congratulated Dr McPhee for his achievements through that period.

“I wish to roundly congratulate outgoing ACRRM president, Dr Ewen McPhee on his service, leadership, and commitment to the rural health training sector,” he said.

“Dr McPhee has served in his role as ACRRM president for the past two years with passion, dedication, and a real understanding of rural practise.

“His unwavering commitment to improving access to rural health services and building the rural medical training pipeline are key elements of Dr McPhee’s proud legacy.”

Over the past two years, Dr McPhee has driven the rollout of the Rural Generalist Pathway, played a pivotal role in increasing training opportunities in the bush, and backed the extension and expansion of the Office of the National Rural Health Commissioner.

“Reforming primary health care has been a key focus for the government and through this process Dr McPhee has emphasised the need to better connect rural health services and for greater continuity of care for country people,” Mr Coulton said.

“Country doctors are known for their commitment to workforce development and training.

“Among them, Dr McPhee stands tall through his commitment to training and mentoring doctors and in his leadership of ACRRM.”

Dr McPhee led the way in ensuring rural and remote communities were prepared to respond to the coronavirus, with the first GP Respiratory Clinic opening at the Emerald Medical Group clinic.

“Dr McPhee leaves a substantial legacy and I want to thank him immensely for his advocacy for rural training as ACRRM president and for his counsel, insight, and friendship to me as Regional Health Minister,” Mr Coulton said.

Dr Sarah Chalmers, a rural generalist doctor working in Townsville and Winton, will be stepping into the role of ACRRM president, with hopes to develop more training opportunities that make the most of the rewarding career and lifestyle opportunities on offer in the bush.