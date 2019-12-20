CQ drink drivers: Teen crashed into pole with .260 reading

With a blood alcohol reading more than five times the legal limit, Cooper Christine Corbett crashed into a power pole.

SHE was 18, a P-plater, and more than five times the legal blood alcohol limit when she crashed her car into a power pole.

The equation could have killed Cooper Christine Corbett.

After her October 7 accident on Yeppoon Road, Corbett refused to provide a specimen of breath to police on scene.

It was explained to her that it was an offence if she didn’t comply and she was given a second chance to. She again refused and was charged.

After being taken to Yeppoon Hospital, Corbett provided a blood sample which, when tested, confirmed her reading was .260.

Corbett represented herself in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday where she pleaded guilty to two charges.

When asked by Magistrate Cameron Press if there was anything she wanted to say about the offences, she simply replied: “Ah, no.”

Mr Press told her the reading was high and dangerous, and consequently the penalty had to reflect that, despite Corbett having no history of a like nature.

For failing to supply a specimen of breath, Corbett was fined $250.

For the drink-driving offence, she copped a $1200 fine.

Mr Press imposed a 12-month driving disqualification.

“I do want to say to you, madam, you cannot afford to come back before the court with such a high reading again,” he said.

“You won’t be looking at a fine anymore.”

A MAN who drove the morning after a 16-beer drinking session fronted Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Joseph Henry Whittaker, 51, pleaded guilty to drink-driving after police stopped him for a random breath test on the Scenic Highway, Kinka Beach, about 9.59am on December 8.

The court heard that Whittaker had consumed between 14 and 16 beers the previous day between 5pm and 11pm.

His blood alcohol reading was .111.

Whittaker had no offences of a like nature in the past 10 years and was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for five months.

A WOMAN who drove with four types of drugs in her system has been fined.

Megan Lavina Ann Keiler, 45, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on ­Thursday to drug-driving and cannabis possession.

The court heard police intercepted Keiler driving on Matthew Flinders Drive, Yeppoon, on October 17.

Prior to being taken to Yeppoon Hospital, Keiler consented to a police search of her vehicle in which they found drugs.

The court heard Keiler had cannabis, two types of amphetamine and a pain killer in her system at the time of driving.

She was fined $950 and disqualified from driving for three months.