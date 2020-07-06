Menu
CQ driver caught at 173km/hr near town

Kristen Booth
6th Jul 2020 2:00 PM
A DYSART man has copped a hefty fine after allegedly driving more than 70km/h over the legal limit.

Police officers performing speed enforcement patrols stopped the driver, 35, on Fitzroy Developmental Road near Middlemount about 4pm on Sunday, July 5.

He was travelling in a Ford Falcon at an alleged speed of 173km/h in a 100km/h speed zone.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said the driver was issued with an on the spot fine of $1,245, lost eight demerit points and his drivers licence to be suspended for six months.

The vehicle was not impounded by police.

“There is little to no hope of any motorist, no matter what driving skills they may possess, safely responding to an unexpected emergency situation while travelling at anything close to this alleged speed,” Snr Const. Smith said.

“Even something as simple as a pothole on the road at this speed could create a potentially life threatening situation for anyone on the road in that area and at that time.”

To report information, contact Policelink 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au or by calling 1800 333 000.

driving offence high speeding middlemount police speeding fine
Central Queensland News

