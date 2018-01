POT HOLE ALERT: This is not the pot hole in question but The Morning Bulletin is seeking a photo of the actual pot hole.

POT HOLE ALERT: This is not the pot hole in question but The Morning Bulletin is seeking a photo of the actual pot hole. John Gass

THE Statewide Traffic Management Centre has issued a pot hole alert for the hazard on the Capricorn Highway.

"Please be advised that there is a pot hole on the Capricorn Highway in the area of Bluff," the statement said.

"Please proceed with caution."

The Morning Bulletin is appealing for photographs of the pot hole in question and will provide further updates on the story as they come to hand.