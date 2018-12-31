Menu
Crime
Crime

CQ drivers five and four times over the drink driving limit

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
31st Dec 2018 12:00 PM

POLICE have nabbed two very high drink driving readings in Central Queensland overnight - one being this highest reading in Queensland for the night.

Queensland Police Service have released the latest Christmas Road Safety Campaign report which shows they caught one driver with a blood alcohol content reading of 0.25 at Moranbah and another at Emerald with a BAC reading of 0.168.

They were two of seven very high readings recorded.

There were a total of 49 drivers charged with drink driving, five of these were over three times the legal limit, one who was over four times the legal limit and another was five times the legal limit in Queensland.

The other in the seven where a BAC of 0.228 at Waterford West, a BAC of 0.168 at Haigslea, a BAC of 0.170 at Kalkadoon, a BAC of 0.167 at Tingalpa, a BAC of 0.156 at Coopers Plains and a BAC of 0.153 at Southport.

Police also detected a dangerous speed clocked in Central Queensland - a motorist doing 143km/hr in a 100 zone at Raglan on the Bruce Highway.

Fifty-four drivers also returned positive roadside drug testing results.

Seventeen people were injured in traffic crashes across the state on day eight with police also detecting more than 2,800 speeding motorists.

Thirty-one were caught out not wearing a seatbelt and another nineteen distracted drivers potentially did not see their fine coming wilst on their mobile phones in a total of one thousand and sixty-six traffic infringement notices issued yesterday.

Police continue to target high risk road users as New Years Eve celebrations kick off today.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

