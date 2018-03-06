CQ drivers share in the spoils at Rocky speedway meeting

TOP GEAR: Casey Collins took out the Queensland junior sedan title at the Rockhampton Speedway meeting at the city's showgrounds on Saturday night.

SPEEDWAY: Rockhampton's Katie Storey set her home track alight to finish third in the Queensland junior sedan title at the weekend.

The 16-year-old led the local charge, with five of the top 10 finishers in the title race members of the Rockhampton Saloon Car Club.

Michael Larsen was fourth, Braith Hogan sixth, Abi Meehan eighth and Nikolas Keeley tenth.

Central Queensland drivers also tasted success on the support program, with Lee Briskey winning the super stockers, James Russell the street stocks and Moranbah's Brad Metcalf the Formula 500s.

Super stockers A main winner Lee Briskey. Allan Reinikka ROK030318aspeedwa

RSCC president Randall Voois said the state's best juniors turned it on at the Rockhampton Showgrounds in the title race, which was won by visiting driver Casey Collins with Casey O'Connell in second.

"The two Caseys were a little quicker than everyone else; they held a comfortable margin over the rest of the field, but from there back it was very close racing,” he said.

"Katie running third was the highlight. That was outstanding for her and to have five Rocky members in the top 10 was a great result.”

Street stocks A main winner James Russell. Allan Reinikka ROK030318aspeedwa

Katie started racing about four yeas ago and her father Kirk said the third-placing would rate as the best result of her career so far.

"She was very excited, especially when she beat all the local boys,” he said.

"A top five finish was what we were hoping for going into the meeting so third was a very good result.”

Katie was a model of consistency on Saturday. She finished second in each of her three heats to qualify fourth for the feature event and then held her nerve to race into third.

Brad Metcalf took out for the Formula 500s. Allan Reinikka ROK030318aspeedwa

Kirk said his daughter would gain a lot of confidence from the weekend result as she prepared to compete in the national titles in Darwin in June, which will be her last event as a junior driver.

"She's a little nervous about it. Her goal will be to finish because that is a big achievement in itself,” he said.

"Katie just loves the thrill of it and preparing everything for it. She does a lot of work by herself on the car and she's learned a lot of good life skills through it.”