CQ drivers urged caution after death toll spike

FOLLOWING a spike in the region's road death toll, RACQ has urged Central Queensland drivers to take extra care as they hit the road for the start of school holidays.

Club spokesman Clare Hunter said although there were still a few weeks left in 2020, RACQ Capricorn Rescue had already attended 63 motor vehicle incidents.

“Christmas and New Year periods are such a high-risk time and we’re concerned that we will see a spike in our already high road toll,” she said.

“Sadly, we’ve already lost 257 people on Queensland roads, nearly 23 per cent higher than the total lives lost for 2019.

“These are not just numbers – they’re people who have died and it has a devastating ripple effect on their family, friends and community.”

Ms Hunter encouraged drivers to put away distractions, take a break every two hours, and not to drive when affected by alcohol or drugs.

“We are urging everyone before you hit the road, make sure you’re up to the task of driving and plan your trip carefully.

“While it is alarming the number of motor vehicle and motorcycle accidents the service has responded to, it’s not entirely surprising given the conditions and vastness of the roads throughout Central Queensland.”

RACQ Capricorn Rescue media and communications officer Gabrielle Holmes said the increase in crash missions was concerning.

“The 35 per cent increase in motor vehicle related missions RACQ Capricorn Rescue has responded to over this year is a definite cause for concern,” she said.

“We are imploring everyone to take care when venturing out on the roads during this holiday period and ensure we all get home in one piece.”