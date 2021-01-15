Menu
May Downs Road Photo: Daniel Hammond
Motoring

CQ drivers warned of new road hazards after crashes

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
15th Jan 2021 10:39 AM
Flooded road closures haven’t changed since yesterday, Thursday 14 January, 2021.

However, there are three new road hazards we think you should know about:

- Bajool, Bruce Highway, Bridge damage due to impact. Open to two way traffic at restricted lane widths. Speeds reduced to 60, all lanes affected, both directions. Oversize/overmass conditions apply. Motorists are reminded to be patient as traffic volumes increase due to eased COVID restrictions.

- Kolonga, Bruce Highway (Walily Creek Bridge). The speed limit has been reduced at this location to 60km/h until repairs can be completed. Both directions.

- Guluguba, Leichhardt Highway, road reserve erosion about 500m south of Downfall Creek Road, all lanes affected, both directions, reduced speed limit (80km/h)

- Clairview, Bruce Highway, rough road surface between Flaggy Rock Road and Connollys,

all lanes affected, all directions.

7.30AM Thursday: Flooded roads update from the Department of Transport and Main Roads website:

- Nebo and Strathfield, Denison Street and Strathfield Road, Nebo Creek

- Bauhinia, Dawson Highway. Clovenook creek river, all lanes affected, all directions

- Jundah, Jundah Quilpie Road, Jundah to Yakara Retreat Rd, road closed to all traffic, all directions

- Clermont, Fleurs Lane, restricted to four wheel drive vehicles only, all directions

- Arcadia Valley, Arcadia Valley North Road, all lanes affected, both directions

- Rewan, Carnarvon Highway, all lanes affected, all directions

- Jackson North, Jackson Wandoan Road, water over road in the vicinity of Bakers Road, all lanes affected

