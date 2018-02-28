Menu
Rachel Leitch and SP Gunsablazin took out the $15,000 non pro event on Saturday morning marking 74 at the Rolleston Wildhorse Cutting Show. Photo Contributed Purple Fairy Imagery - Cherie Ry
News

CQ drought assistance accused fraudster set to plead guilty

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
28th Feb 2018 4:56 PM

A CENTRAL Queensland primary producer facing 23 fraud charges in relation to drought assistance and other subsidies will be sentenced next month.

Rachel Amelia Leitch, 31, of Springsure, was charged late last year by the Rockhampton Major and Organised Crime Squad.

Her lawyer today requested a long plea date which was set down for April 13.

Police will alleged Leitch fraudulently obtained drought relief subsidies by forging and uttering invoices when applying for the Drought Relief Assistance Scheme, facilitated by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) in relation to the Fodder Freight Subsidy and Emergency Water Infrastructure rebates between 2013-2015.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
