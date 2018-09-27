CQ DROUGHT: Floods one year to drought the next

THIS TIME last year Michael Wagner had seen 500mm of rain.

This year his three-month-long wheat crop has seen just on 25mm on the 180ha just outside Rockhampton.

Harvesting the crop from his property on the Fitzroy River at the end of Quay St, Mr Wagner said he was still happy with his crop, considering the challenging weather conditions.

"It is certainly no world record but the wheat will do close to a tonne an acre," he said.

"Chickpeas will do third or a half to an acre."

Wheat harvesting on Michael Wagner's property at the end of Quay St near Rockhampton's CBD. Allan Reinikka ROK181018awheat10

For the first time they will also be baling the wheat stubble to send to the feedlots, in light of the feed shortage from the widespread drought.

Mr Wagner said this year has been "light on in the rain department".

It is a stark comparison to last year which was a "total disaster".

The property was hit early in the year with the floods and the sorghum crop was lost.

They went in with the chickpea crop for their winter planting and it was "a beautiful crop".

But then late October rain came and ruined the crop.

It's hard to keep up with the weather and given the property neighbours the major river system, the Fitzroy River, it is unpredictable.

In September last year, the Bureau of Meteorology recorded 197.8mm of rain for the month. This year, there was 5.2mm recorded.

October last year recorded 176.8mm and this year there has been 25.4mm of rain so far this month.

"It is the way it is ... you get used to it," Mr Wagner said.

"I have been farming long enough now to know what it is like ... you just have to hope you get a few wins."

Mr Wagner bought the property six years ago.

They are going to bale the leftover straw to make hay for the feedlots. Allan Reinikka ROK181018awheat6

Based on a property in the Springsure/Rolleston region, he and his wife also own a motel and restaurant business and a furniture and homewares store in Rockhampton.

"I was just intrigued that there was country right here next to a major provincial city," he said.

"By chance took a drive out here one time. I couldn't believe it.

"I started to poke around. Then soon after I saw this place coming up for auction.

"I just love being on a machine here, you have the Berserkers there and you have the city lights just over there. I enjoy it."

Buying the property was also the satisfaction to prove the floodplain land could grow cereal crops.

"It has its challenges ... no doubt about that," he said.

At their home property, they are also on river country on the Comet system between Springsure and Rolleston.

"We get the odd flood there. You just put up with it. You know it's going to flood one of these days and that is all you can do. You get on with it," Mr Wagner said.

While this year has been quite "tight" down in the Central Highlands, they luckily received 74mm in two falls earlier this month.

"Things are starting to look a little bit brighter for the summer plant in December onwards," he said.

"Just have to see what happens."