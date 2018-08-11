CQ drug dealer's 'cut', not 'pure' product

A MAN caught up in a major Central Queensland drug ring where 36 people were arrested in November had one buyer complaining it had been "cut” and wasn't "pure”.

Steven Samuel Hoek, 42, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court of Rockhampton last month to one charge of trafficking dangerous drugs.

But it wasn't the first time Hoek had been tied up with drugs - he was on a suspended sentence and bail for other drug charges when he trafficked drugs in Emerald between June 17, 2017 and July 30, 2017.

The court heard his 10-page criminal record was littered with drugs, with the illegal substances appearing more frequently towards the last few pages.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker said Hoek's offending was identified when police intercepted 50 communications between Hoek and another accused drug trafficker, Michael Winbank.

"Hoek was supplying to Winbank,” she said.

The court heard Hoek, a father of six, would buy methamphetamines in large quantities and divide it into smaller quantities before selling.

Justice Graeme Crow said there were 14 actual supplies by Hoek to Winbank and others in that period with transactions varying between $650 and $2000.

"On one occasion, you asked for some meth back because you had sold all of your own,” he said.

Justice Crow also pointed to evidence of a "customer” complaining the meth Hoek had sold them had been "cut” and not "pure”.

Hoek was apprehended by police on July 22, 2017, when he was in a car with Winbank.

Hoek had 3.755g of meth hidden in his underwear, packaged into sellable quantities.

Justice Crow ordered Hoek to serve a three-year and nine-month prison term with a parole eligibility date set for April 1, 2019.