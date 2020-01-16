Menu
The man faced further charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.
CQ drug ring leader deals with remaining charges

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
16th Jan 2020 5:56 PM
ONE of the leaders of Central Queensland’s biggest drug ring appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last Thursday via video link from Capricornia Correctional Centre to deal with remaining charges.

Brendan Arthur Lynch pleaded guilty to possessing money, suspected as being proceeds of a drug offence, and fireworks without authority.

Lynch was originally sentenced in Rockhampton Supreme Court on November 22, 2019, to seven years imprisonment with a parole eligibility date of February 14, 2022, after pleading guilty to numerous charges of supplying, trafficking, and possessing dangerous drugs.

He was the last of four sentenced from a drug trafficking ring that brought 10kgs of methamphetamine and 12kgs of cannabis as well as MDMA and cocaine into Rockhampton over a 10-month period in 2016/17.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the facts surrounding his ­remaining charges formed part of the facts in the trafficking sentence.

Mr Rumford said, in relation to other offences, on March 21, 2017, police executed multiple search warrants.

He said while searching Lynch’s car police found $6425. Police then found a further $1000 and 22 fireworks in a cupboard inside his house.

Lynch was sentenced to four months imprisonment, to be served concurrently with his current sentence. The property was forfeited to the Crown.

