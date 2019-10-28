CQ duo open new boutique beauty salon

Jaclyn Smith and Caitlin McCamley have opened a new business at Wandal.

A NEW joint business offering all things hair, beauty and more has opened in Wandal.

Caitlin McCamley of G&E Boutique and Beauty and Jaclyn Smith of The Hair Bar officially opened their shop last week.

For Caitlin, it was a chance to showcase her products from her online business she has had for the past three years.

Earlier this year she took up a beauty course as well and is now offering beauty services out of the private room at the back of the shop.

“When you go somewhere and someone does your makeup and you feel really nice, I wanted more of that and to be that person,” she said.

Jaclyn was Caitlin’s hairdresser until she left her old salon.

The pair ran into each other at the shops and Jaclyn mentioned she was looking at opening her own salon.

It all worked out as Caitlin was looking for somewhere to rent a beauty room.

Within six weeks they found a place they loved and got it all set up.

“This one popped up and it was just perfect … when we were here we had good vibes and it wasn't too busy,” she said.

Caitlin moved into Rocky sometime ago from a property in Dululu and is loving the big city life.

“It’s really good for the kids and for school and it means I can do the beauty business,” she said.

For Jacyln hairdressing is ingrained in her fibre and being.

She did get out of hairdressing and took a retail job at Hairhouse Warehouse but was running into old clients all the time who still wanted her to be their hairdresser.

She lasted just over six months before she got back into it, this time on her own.

Owning her own salon was something that was always in the back of her mind.

And while it’s been 14 years now she has been hairdressing, she is still just as dedicated.

“Just seeing my clients all the time, seeing them, they have a crappy day at work and they walk back out smiling, you’ve made their day,” Jaclyn said.

“It’s a passion, not a job. You have to love it.”